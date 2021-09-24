These deeply discounted LG Tone Free may well be the best affordable true wireless earbuds right now

These deeply discounted LG Tone Free may well be the best affordable true wireless earbuds right now0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the Tone Free family is rich with interesting and, well, somewhat confusing options, this particular model stands out from the pack right now by fetching a measly $49.99. You have (less than) 24 hours to claim this phenomenal Newegg deal by applying the "93XRZ78" promo code to your order before finalizing it, which will reduce the already discounted price of $106.99 by an extra $57.
Unlike a few of its costlier siblings and cousins, the FN5W model lacks LG's signature bacteria-killing UVnano technology, which is definitely something to consider before deciding whether or not you should pull the trigger.
This specific Tone Free product also settles for noise reduction and "echo cancellation" instead of supporting state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, but that's still pretty good at just 50 bucks.
The high-end Meridian audio, wireless charging capabilities, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 18 hours of battery life (six of which come from the earbuds themselves) are even better, making the LG Tone Free FN5W look objectively better (at least on paper) than all of the best wireless earbuds available today for under $100.