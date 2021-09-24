These deeply discounted LG Tone Free may well be the best affordable true wireless earbuds right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you can't afford the insanely popular second-gen AirPods , let alone the first (and so far only) AirPods Pro variant, it might not be such a bad idea to consider picking up the LG Tone Free FN5W instead.





While the Tone Free family is rich with interesting and, well, somewhat confusing options, this particular model stands out from the pack right now by fetching a measly $49.99. You have (less than) 24 hours to claim this phenomenal Newegg deal by applying the "93XRZ78" promo code to your order before finalizing it, which will reduce the already discounted price of $106.99 by an extra $57.





These bad boys, which are available in both white and black colors at their aforementioned new all-time low price, would typically set you back no less than $129.99 a pair. That MSRP is currently only marked down to $106.99 and $109.99 by Amazon and LG itself respectively, which highlights Newegg's towering generosity here.





Unlike a few of its costlier siblings and cousins, the FN5W model lacks LG's signature bacteria-killing UVnano technology, which is definitely something to consider before deciding whether or not you should pull the trigger.





This specific Tone Free product also settles for noise reduction and "echo cancellation" instead of supporting state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, but that's still pretty good at just 50 bucks.



