Amazon has the unlocked LG Stylo 5 on sale at an irresistible price





Obviously, the stylus included with the mid-range Stylo 5 handset has a far more limited set of skills than the Note 9 and Note 10 's S Pen, but if all you need is to jot down notes on the go (even while the screen is off), as well as write, doodle, and sketch stuff with a decent (albeit far from impressive) degree of precision and accuracy, this 6.2 -incher can definitely get the job done.





Of course, its key selling point remains a fairly reasonable recommended price of $300 in a US unlocked variant, which Amazon has just brought down by a massive 140 bucks. That's a substantial 47 percent discount that the likes of B&H Photo Video and Best Buy can't contend with right now, even if you're willing to activate the LG Stylo 5 on a specific carrier upon ordering the phone.













It's also worth highlighting that the completely unlocked and no-strings-attached Stylo 5 available on Amazon in black and "silvery white" paint jobs has been similarly discounted before . Still, it's pretty cool to be able to score a killer Black Friday deal in February, even though this means the mid-ranger is now several months older and slightly less attractive for bargain hunters.





The main thing threatening to kill the appeal of the Snapdragon 450-powered Stylo 5 is the recent announcement and impending US commercial debut of the Moto G Stylus . With a Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, a trendy hole punch design, 4GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a triple rear-facing camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery capacity, the new pen-wielding guy is better than LG's 2019-released Stylo 5 across the board.





Then again, the G Stylus is slated to see daylight at a starting price of $300, and we don't expect Motorola to drastically bring that down anytime soon. So, yeah, you can probably learn to live with the humble aforementioned SoC, a pair of relatively symmetrical and thin bezels, 3 gigs of memory, a 32GB storage count, a single 13MP rear shooter, and a 3,500mAh battery for $140 less.

If you're only thinking of buying a Galaxy Note-series device for its very convenient and versatile built-in S Pen, you might want to also consider LG's extremely affordable alternative to Samsung's costliest high-end smartphone family.