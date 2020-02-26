Amazon has the unlocked LG Stylo 5 on sale at an irresistible price
Obviously, the stylus included with the mid-range Stylo 5 handset has a far more limited set of skills than the Note 9 and Note 10's S Pen, but if all you need is to jot down notes on the go (even while the screen is off), as well as write, doodle, and sketch stuff with a decent (albeit far from impressive) degree of precision and accuracy, this 6.2-incher can definitely get the job done.
Check out the deal here
It's also worth highlighting that the completely unlocked and no-strings-attached Stylo 5 available on Amazon in black and "silvery white" paint jobs has been similarly discounted before. Still, it's pretty cool to be able to score a killer Black Friday deal in February, even though this means the mid-ranger is now several months older and slightly less attractive for bargain hunters.
The main thing threatening to kill the appeal of the Snapdragon 450-powered Stylo 5 is the recent announcement and impending US commercial debut of the Moto G Stylus. With a Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, a trendy hole punch design, 4GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a triple rear-facing camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery capacity, the new pen-wielding guy is better than LG's 2019-released Stylo 5 across the board.
Then again, the G Stylus is slated to see daylight at a starting price of $300, and we don't expect Motorola to drastically bring that down anytime soon. So, yeah, you can probably learn to live with the humble aforementioned SoC, a pair of relatively symmetrical and thin bezels, 3 gigs of memory, a 32GB storage count, a single 13MP rear shooter, and a 3,500mAh battery for $140 less.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):