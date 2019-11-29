Amazon has the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ and Stylo 5 on sale for Black Friday

















The early 2019-released Snapdragon 855 flagship is up for grabs at an outright insane $450 discount, although obviously, we've seen the handset offered at a marked-down price a number of times before by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. Still, this is undoubtedly a new all-time low price for an unlocked variant sold alongside a standard manufacturer's warranty with absolutely no strings attached.





Keep in mind that this affordable powerhouse cannot be paired with a second screen case for a somewhat rudimentary foldable experience of sorts, nonetheless standing out from the current crop of Android high-enders with a few unconventional tricks up its sleeve, like Air Motion gestures, hand vein recognition, and Crystal Sound OLED technology.



Of course, the Of course, the G8 ThinQ is no pushover in terms of its more "conventional" specs and features either, sporting a large 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, a 16 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a decent 3,500mAh battery, and in this particular version sold at a massive discount on Amazon today, hands-free Alexa assistance.





In addition to packing vastly inferior specifications, the LG Stylo 5 also comes with push-to-talk rather than hands-free Alexa support, but at 47 percent off its list price, this can still be a very smart buy for folks in love with digital pens that don't want to splash out on Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 or Note 10.



