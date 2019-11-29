Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon has the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ and Stylo 5 on sale for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 29, 2019, 3:59 AM
With the brand-new G8X ThinQ officially available in the US right now at a fairly reasonable price, we shouldn't act surprised to see the slightly older G8 ThinQ headlining Amazon's roster of 24-hour-only Black Friday deals on unlocked LG smartphones.

This list is predictably shorter than the e-commerce giant's generous slate of Motorola bargains, merely including the high-end LG G8 ThinQ in a single Aurora Black paint job and the mid-range Stylo 5 in your choice of black or "silvery white" colors.

The early 2019-released Snapdragon 855 flagship is up for grabs at an outright insane $450 discount, although obviously, we've seen the handset offered at a marked-down price a number of times before by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. Still, this is undoubtedly a new all-time low price for an unlocked variant sold alongside a standard manufacturer's warranty with absolutely no strings attached.

Keep in mind that this affordable powerhouse cannot be paired with a second screen case for a somewhat rudimentary foldable experience of sorts, nonetheless standing out from the current crop of Android high-enders with a few unconventional tricks up its sleeve, like Air Motion gestures, hand vein recognition, and Crystal Sound OLED technology. 

Of course, the G8 ThinQ is no pushover in terms of its more "conventional" specs and features either, sporting a large 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, a 16 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a decent 3,500mAh battery, and in this particular version sold at a massive discount on Amazon today, hands-free Alexa assistance.

In addition to packing vastly inferior specifications, the LG Stylo 5 also comes with push-to-talk rather than hands-free Alexa support, but at 47 percent off its list price, this can still be a very smart buy for folks in love with digital pens that don't want to splash out on Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 or Note 10.

The Stylo 5 is cheaper on Amazon right now than anywhere else as far as unlocked variants are concerned, naturally requiring no upfront activation on any specific network and supporting all major (and minor) US carriers. 

