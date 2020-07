LG's next mid-range smartphone shows up on Google Play Console

LG is no stranger to the mid-tier smartphone segment and although its products aren't as popular as those coming from Samsung or Huawei, the South Korean company continues to bring these cheaper phones to the United States.In fact, there's a throng of K-series phones already available in the US, as some of the carriers have decided that would make good additions to their portfolio of affordable handsets. The next mid-range smartphone coming from LG is expected to be revealed in the next couple of weeks.Recently spotted in the Google Play Console, the LG K31 is should be a very cheap device based on the leaked specs. The K31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM, but apart from that, little else is know about the phone.The large punch-hole display features HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution and the phone is supposed to run Android 10 right out of the box. Since it's powered by a MediaTek chipset, it's unlikely that it will be introduced in the US, although not impossible. Moreso if LG decides to include a Qualcomm CPU with the US version of the phone.