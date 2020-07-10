LG's next mid-range smartphone shows up on Google Play Console
In fact, there's a throng of K-series phones already available in the US, as some of the carriers have decided that would make good additions to their portfolio of affordable handsets. The next mid-range smartphone coming from LG is expected to be revealed in the next couple of weeks.
The large punch-hole display features HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) resolution and the phone is supposed to run Android 10 right out of the box. Since it's powered by a MediaTek chipset, it's unlikely that it will be introduced in the US, although not impossible. Moreso if LG decides to include a Qualcomm CPU with the US version of the phone.