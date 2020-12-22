Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
LG Android Deals

The unlocked LG G8X ThinQ is too affordable to turn down (if you hurry)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 22, 2020, 12:56 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked LG G8X ThinQ is too affordable to turn down (if you hurry)
Given how incredibly committed LG seems to a new high-end handset portfolio consisting of Velvet-style beauties and wacky Wing-type experiments right now, it might feel like the company killed off its boring and repetitive G ThinQ family ages ago.

But the 6.4-inch G8X ThinQ is actually only a little over 12 months old at the time of this writing, which is why bargain hunters shouldn't completely disregard the grossly overlooked Snapdragon 855 powerhouse when putting together their final 2020 mobile tech shopping lists.

At the right price, this bad boy can be a much smarter purchase than the aforementioned LG Velvet 5G, which packs an objectively inferior Snapdragon 765 processor. Available back in the day for a fairly reasonable $700, the unlocked 4G LTE-only LG G8X ThinQ will set you back a measly $299.99... if you hurry.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, Dual SIM, 128GB, Unlocked, Aurora Black

$299 99
$499 99
Expired

You have until the end of the day to order a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit covered by a limited 1-year warranty at that massively reduced price from B&H, although the retailer can't promise your last-minute 2020 smartphone acquisition will be delivered by Christmas.

While fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, these "international" devices are not technically designed for US networks, which means your download speeds might not be quite as impressive as you want across the nation.

Still, it's hard to argue with a $300 phone featuring a generous 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space in addition to a speedy Snapdragon 855 SoC. On top of everything, this heavily marked-down price also includes a handy Dual Screen case capable of transforming the conventional device into a, well, dual-screened handset offering an enhanced gaming and productivity experience.

Related phones

G8X ThinQ

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The full-fledged Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is as cheap as a fitness band right now
Popular stories
The unlocked LG G8X ThinQ is too affordable to turn down (if you hurry)
Popular stories
T-Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ with 5G on sale at $300 off
Popular stories
Apple's newest iPad Pros are on sale at up to a $150 discount
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can be yours at a huge discount right now
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
Popular stories
T-Mobile has even greater 5G ambitions, preparing two major 2021 breakthroughs
Popular stories
LG Rollable's premium specs and eye-watering price have leaked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless