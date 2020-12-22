The unlocked LG G8X ThinQ is too affordable to turn down (if you hurry)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But the 6.4-inch G8X ThinQ is actually only a little over 12 months old at the time of this writing, which is why bargain hunters shouldn't completely disregard the grossly overlooked Snapdragon 855 powerhouse when putting together their final 2020 mobile tech shopping lists.





At the right price, this bad boy can be a much smarter purchase than the aforementioned LG Velvet 5G , which packs an objectively inferior Snapdragon 765 processor. Available back in the day for a fairly reasonable $700, the unlocked 4G LTE-only LG G8X ThinQ will set you back a measly $299.99... if you hurry.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, Dual SIM, 128GB, Unlocked, Aurora Black $299 99 $499 99 Expired





You have until the end of the day to order a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit covered by a limited 1-year warranty at that massively reduced price from B&H, although the retailer can't promise your last-minute 2020 smartphone acquisition will be delivered by Christmas.





While fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, these "international" devices are not technically designed for US networks, which means your download speeds might not be quite as impressive as you want across the nation.





Still, it's hard to argue with a $300 phone featuring a generous 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space in addition to a speedy Snapdragon 855 SoC. On top of everything, this heavily marked-down price also includes a handy Dual Screen case capable of transforming the conventional device into a, well, dual-screened handset offering an enhanced gaming and productivity experience.



