Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile
The LG Aristo 5 joins Magenta's select group of Android phones available for free with new lines of service and device payment plans, a group that previously included the LG K51, Stylo 5, and Samsung Galaxy A10e. The LG Aristo 4+, Moto G7 Power, and T-Mobile Revvlry appear to have been silently discontinued, mind you, but it's still hard to recommend the Aristo 5 over the LG K51, which is normally priced a little higher.
That's because the K51 comes with a much larger 6.5-inch display in tow, as well as a fittingly hefty 4,000mAh battery, an extra gig of memory, an additional rear-facing camera, and a modern USB-C instead of an outdated microUSB port.
Then again, if you don't feel a bigger phone is necessarily better and think you can live with a 3,000mAh battery, 2GB RAM count, and a dual 13 + 5MP rear shooter system, the LG Aristo 5 is not such a terrible deal after all... at $0. Curiously enough, the handset is still available at its full $159.99 price at Metro by T-Mobile, which generally offers even better promotions than its parent carrier with number port-ins and/or new lines of service.