Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 15, 2020, 7:25 AM
Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile
LG may not be America's most successful smartphone vendor, but when it comes to major carrier representation and wireless network support, the Korea-based tech giant is actually not far behind the likes of Apple and Samsung.

In the last couple of months alone, T-Mobile has released not one and not two but three interesting budget-friendly LG handsets, the newest of which quietly saw daylight just a couple of days ago. Priced at an already reasonable $150, the Aristo 5 can be had completely free of charge as long as you don't mind meeting two important requirements.

You'll have to join the "Un-carrier" on an "eligible" plan and purchase the 5.7-inch mid-ranger with monthly installments to see the aforementioned list price reduced all the way down to $0. Your $150 discount will be provided in the form of bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over the duration of your two-year "contract", which is somewhat inconvenient but on the decidedly bright side of things, there are absolutely no other strings attached to this killer deal.

The LG Aristo 5 joins Magenta's select group of Android phones available for free with new lines of service and device payment plans, a group that previously included the LG K51, Stylo 5, and Samsung Galaxy A10e. The LG Aristo 4+, Moto G7 Power, and T-Mobile Revvlry appear to have been silently discontinued, mind you, but it's still hard to recommend the Aristo 5 over the LG K51, which is normally priced a little higher.

That's because the K51 comes with a much larger 6.5-inch display in tow, as well as a fittingly hefty 4,000mAh battery, an extra gig of memory, an additional rear-facing camera, and a modern USB-C instead of an outdated microUSB port.

Then again, if you don't feel a bigger phone is necessarily better and think you can live with a 3,000mAh battery, 2GB RAM count, and a dual 13 + 5MP rear shooter system, the LG Aristo 5 is not such a terrible deal after all... at $0. Curiously enough, the handset is still available at its full $159.99 price at Metro by T-Mobile, which generally offers even better promotions than its parent carrier with number port-ins and/or new lines of service.

Related phones

Aristo 5
LG Aristo 5 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

