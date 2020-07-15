Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile









You'll have to join the "Un-carrier" on an "eligible" plan and purchase the 5.7-inch mid-ranger with monthly installments to see the aforementioned list price reduced all the way down to $0. Your $150 discount will be provided in the form of bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over the duration of your two-year "contract", which is somewhat inconvenient but on the decidedly bright side of things, there are absolutely no other strings attached to this killer deal.

















That's because the K51 comes with a much larger 6.5-inch display in tow, as well as a fittingly hefty 4,000mAh battery, an extra gig of memory, an additional rear-facing camera, and a modern USB-C instead of an outdated microUSB port.





Then again, if you don't feel a bigger phone is necessarily better and think you can live with a 3,000mAh battery, 2GB RAM count, and a dual 13 + 5MP rear shooter system, the LG Aristo 5 is not such a terrible deal after all... at $0. Curiously enough, the handset is still available at its full $159.99 price at Metro by T-Mobile, which generally offers even better promotions than its parent carrier with number port-ins and/or new lines of service.