LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 13, 2020, 8:46 PM
A brand-new affordable LG smartphone is now available in the US thanks to T-Mobile. The phone is part of LG's Aristo series - first introduced back in 2017 - and is called Aristo 5.

Considering all the other smartphones launched in 2020 thus far, we can safely say that there's nothing outstanding about the LG Aristo 5. But that's not surprising, as all its predecessors, including the LG Aristo 4+ released last year, have been pretty humdrum devices themselves.

The LG Aristo 5 runs Android 10 and sports a notched 5.7-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels (the thickness of its bezels immediately tells you that this is an affordable smartphone). 

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the LG Aristo 5 offers 32 GB of internal memory, a 3000 mAh battery, a dual rear camera (13 MP + 5 MP wide-angle), and a 5 MP front-facing camera. Two things in particular are disappointing about this handset: it has just 2 GB of RAM, and comes with an old and slow microUSB port (rather than the faster and more user-friendly USB Type-C which has become the norm now).

T-Mobile lets you buy the LG Aristo 5 for $150 outright or $6.25 per month for 24 months. The new handset is also sold at Metro by T-Mobile (as a prepaid phone only) for $159.99.


If you don't mind spending an extra $36, we'd recommend buying the LG K51 instead of the Aristo 5 from T-Mobile or Metro. Priced at $186, the LG K51 has a larger screen, 3 GB of RAM, a triple rear camera, and a USB Type-C port.

