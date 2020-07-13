LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
A brand-new affordable LG smartphone is now available in the US thanks to T-Mobile. The phone is part of LG's Aristo series - first introduced back in 2017 - and is called Aristo 5.
The LG Aristo 5 runs Android 10 and sports a notched 5.7-inch display with 720 x 1520 pixels (the thickness of its bezels immediately tells you that this is an affordable smartphone).
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the LG Aristo 5 offers 32 GB of internal memory, a 3000 mAh battery, a dual rear camera (13 MP + 5 MP wide-angle), and a 5 MP front-facing camera. Two things in particular are disappointing about this handset: it has just 2 GB of RAM, and comes with an old and slow microUSB port (rather than the faster and more user-friendly USB Type-C which has become the norm now).
T-Mobile lets you buy the LG Aristo 5 for $150 outright or $6.25 per month for 24 months. The new handset is also sold at Metro by T-Mobile (as a prepaid phone only) for $159.99.
If you don't mind spending an extra $36, we'd recommend buying the LG K51 instead of the Aristo 5 from T-Mobile or Metro. Priced at $186, the LG K51 has a larger screen, 3 GB of RAM, a triple rear camera, and a USB Type-C port.