Samsung should really pull the plug on the Galaxy idea, here's why
Which is the best one: an iPhone 16 Pro Max, or the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Or, perhaps, the Pixel 9 Pro XL? In contrast, could it be that the best smartphone today is some exotic monster, like the OnePlus 13, or the Honor Magic 7 Pro?
We'll have none of that today. No specs, no camera comparisons, no battery life slanders and certainly no gladiator chipset fights.
The name of the game (pun intended) today is… phone namings. Monikers. Officials titles, tags, and labels.
Maybe it's the minimalist in me, but I like shorter, punchier, overall tight monikers. Like: iPhone 14. Or: OnePlus 12. It just rolls off the tongue so much more natural than, let's say, "Oppo Find X7 Ultra". What a tongue twister! However, the latter packs the best camera set (for my needs) and I can't ditch it for a sweeter-sounding device. I'm stuck with it.
I'm a huge fan of the way Samsung has decided to name its S-line flagships in recent years. In 2024, it's the S24, next year (2025), it'll be the S25. Get it?
One thing I find extremely unnecessary is the "Galaxy" part, though. Nobody calls the Galaxy S24 Ultra the "Galaxy S24 Ultra", or at least too many people. Here, in the real world, we call it just the "S24 Ultra". Like the "S20", or the "S23 Plus".
In the real world, everybody calls the Galaxy S24 Ultra just 'the S24 Ultra'. | Image credit – PhoneArena
That's why I'm halfway glad that Samsung could be ditching the "Galaxy" naming:
As you see, Samsung is reportedly exploring a new branding strategy that could introduce a separate name for its premium Android phones, potentially moving away from the (boring) "Galaxy" label that debuted in 2009.
This shift could affect Samsung’s most advanced S-line models by distinguishing them from its wide range of Galaxy devices, which span from budget to flagship tiers. The report suggests that separating its high-end phones under a unique brand could help Samsung compete more directly with Apple’s consistent, premium-focused iPhone lineup.
My idea is a very simple one, although it could be seen as controversial by some. I say just cut it off and stick with the "S + year of release" formula. Much more stylish. Much easier to understand.
Samsung will probably come up with yet another word for "Galaxy", though.
But this consistency could also become a limitation in the future.
Cool-sounding phone names
Samsung should stick with 'Galaxy' for its mid-ties options, like the Galaxy A55. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nokia 3310.
When names get confusing
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is balanced in sounding. Certainly not short, but not long, either. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Whether intentional or not, this overwhelming array of options can benefit tech brands by creating an endless upgrade loop. When users feel as though they never quite own the "top" version, the urge to upgrade persists. It’s possible that, by making model names complex, brands capitalize on consumer confusion, creating a subtle pressure to upgrade to the next model in the hope of achieving the elusive "best".
But this consistency could also become a limitation in the future.
Just stop with the annual release cycle
Saying 'Google Pixel 9 Pro XL' is not my favorite thing in the world. Too long a tongue-twisting. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Today, most of the companies out there are caught in a cycle of annual releases, which has driven a flood of new models. Consumers feeling overwhelmed.
