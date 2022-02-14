 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals - PhoneArena

Samsung Deals

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals
Samsung may have underestimated the desire for small but powerful Android tablets that can run anything you throw at them. If you are one of those parents who got their kid a crappy promotional Android tablet that has trouble running Pokemon Go even, that market niche may certainly have been obvious to you, though.


Well, Samsung filled the need with the 11" Galaxy Tab S8 and its top Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset only to witness  the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra being sold out over the course of a weekend. As usual, the best place to buy a Galaxy Tab S8 in the preorder period is directly from Samsung, but retailers like Best Buy or Amazon also have availability. T-Mobile and AT&T carrier models of the Tab S8 are coming at a later date, but you can grab one on Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals


Best Galaxy Tab S8 deals at Samsung


  • Get an exclusive $50 PhoneArena instant store credit with Galaxy Tab S8 purchase and a free Slim Keyboard Cover.
  • Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
  • Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.

Samsung issues store credit and instant trade-in discount for the Galaxy Tab S8. It will give you $500 for your aging Galaxy S10+, for instance, or $550 for the previous, Tab S7 generation in case you are looking for an upgrade. 

Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 deals


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

128GB, w/ free Slim Keyboard Cover

Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

256GB model w/ free Cover Keyboard

Gift
$779 99
Buy at BestBuy

  • Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a free keyboard cover at Best Buy
  • Free Slim Keyboard Cover with a Galaxy Tab S8 purchase on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8 is up for pre-order at Best Buy with a free keyboard too. However, you cannot trade-in an eligible device to slash the price of the new premium tablet. Currently, the tablet is available to order from Amazon, too, unlike the Tab S8 Ultra and with the same free Slim Keyboard Cover that Best Buy and Samsung give.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T Galaxy Tab S8 carrier deals

Unfortunately, for now you can only get an offer on the Verizon Galaxy Tab S8 directly from Samsung, while it advises that AT&T and T-Mobile models will be coming on its website at a later date.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs
86%off $100 Special Verizon $780 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

