Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 preorder deals
Well, Samsung filled the need with the 11" Galaxy Tab S8 and its top Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset only to witness the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra being sold out over the course of a weekend. As usual, the best place to buy a Galaxy Tab S8 in the preorder period is directly from Samsung, but retailers like Best Buy or Amazon also have availability. T-Mobile and AT&T carrier models of the Tab S8 are coming at a later date, but you can grab one on Verizon.
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T Galaxy Tab S8 carrier deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals
Best Galaxy Tab S8 deals at Samsung
- Get an exclusive $50 PhoneArena instant store credit with Galaxy Tab S8 purchase and a free Slim Keyboard Cover.
- Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
- Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.
Samsung issues store credit and instant trade-in discount for the Galaxy Tab S8. It will give you $500 for your aging Galaxy S10+, for instance, or $550 for the previous, Tab S7 generation in case you are looking for an upgrade.
Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 deals
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a free keyboard cover at Best Buy
- Free Slim Keyboard Cover with a Galaxy Tab S8 purchase on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S8 is up for pre-order at Best Buy with a free keyboard too. However, you cannot trade-in an eligible device to slash the price of the new premium tablet. Currently, the tablet is available to order from Amazon, too, unlike the Tab S8 Ultra and with the same free Slim Keyboard Cover that Best Buy and Samsung give.
Unfortunately, for now you can only get an offer on the Verizon Galaxy Tab S8 directly from Samsung, while it advises that AT&T and T-Mobile models will be coming on its website at a later date.