The greatest Lenovo Tab Plus deal yet is back with a bang for an undoubtedly limited time





Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color $100 off (34%) $189 99 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color $80 off (25%) $239 99 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo





The Lenovo Tab Plus is once again available at 290 bucks at that third-party retailer, mind you, and although no one can predict the future, I strongly doubt this $100 discount will return anytime soon. So, yes, you should probably hurry and get the Android 14 -based mid-ranger with no less than eight JBL speakers directly from its maker before said maker inevitably puts an end to its Cyber Monday sale this year.



In addition to that large, crisp, and smooth aforementioned 11.5-inch TFT LCD screen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology and an incredibly powerful sound system, the deliciously affordable Lenovo Tab Plus also has a hefty 8,600mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities going for it, not to mention a built-in kickstand designed to turn any space into your own personal home theater.





With a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under its hood, this bad boy is certainly nowhere near as zippy or as overall impressive as the best Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy tablets out there, but at $189.99, its value proposition feels pretty much unbeatable.





Oh, and if you think you need more than 128 gigs of internal storage space to quench your digital hoarding thirst, Lenovo is also selling the 256GB variant at a humbler but nonetheless decent discount of $80 from a $319.99 list price.