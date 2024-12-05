The greatest Lenovo Tab Plus deal yet is back with a bang for an undoubtedly limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlike Amazon or Best Buy, Lenovo has yet to wrap up its Cyber Monday 2024 event, so if you're still looking for a nice Android tablet at an unbeatable price for Christmas, you should probably take your business to the device manufacturer's official US website right now.
That's where you'll find ultra-affordable products like the Tab M8 Gen 4 at new record high discounts, as well as the slightly costlier Lenovo Tab Plus brought back down to its lowest ever price. Yes, the 11.5-inch "premium entertainment" tablet is currently on sale for $189.99 instead of its regular $289.99 price, which matches Best Buy's killer recent Black Friday deal.
The Lenovo Tab Plus is once again available at 290 bucks at that third-party retailer, mind you, and although no one can predict the future, I strongly doubt this $100 discount will return anytime soon. So, yes, you should probably hurry and get the Android 14-based mid-ranger with no less than eight JBL speakers directly from its maker before said maker inevitably puts an end to its Cyber Monday sale this year.
In addition to that large, crisp, and smooth aforementioned 11.5-inch TFT LCD screen with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology and an incredibly powerful sound system, the deliciously affordable Lenovo Tab Plus also has a hefty 8,600mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities going for it, not to mention a built-in kickstand designed to turn any space into your own personal home theater.
With a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under its hood, this bad boy is certainly nowhere near as zippy or as overall impressive as the best Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy tablets out there, but at $189.99, its value proposition feels pretty much unbeatable.
Oh, and if you think you need more than 128 gigs of internal storage space to quench your digital hoarding thirst, Lenovo is also selling the 256GB variant at a humbler but nonetheless decent discount of $80 from a $319.99 list price.
