Once again, the Lenovo Tab Plus becomes a hit at the official store
High-end Android tablets boast insane performance, but sound quality often disappoints despite their high asking price. If you prioritize audio quality and affordability over raw firepower, we suggest you pick the Lenovo Tab Plus. This fella isn't just budget-friendly at $319.99 (for 256GB of storage), but it absolutely crushes many high-end models on the audio front.
While less impressive than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series, the Lenovo Tab Plus isn't half bad in its own price range. In fact, with its crazy-good speaker system and 90Hz display refresh rates, this bad boy defeats mid-range tablets like Google Pixel Tablet on the value-for-money front.
The same goes for its performance, by the way. Though not top-of-the-line, the integrated MediaTek chipset handles everyday tasks like web browsing and video watching like a breeze. You can even play some games on this bad boy, though you might need to adjust the settings on more demanding titles.
Still, it's the audio performance that impresses more than anything else. This puppy sports not two or four but a whopping eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Not only does it get sufficiently loud, but this puppy also keeps the sound distortion-free, even at max volumes. On top of that, it lets you customize its audio profile with an equalizer.
To sum up, the Lenovo Tab Plus is an excellent mid-range tablet. It's a decent option even at its standard price and certainly is a no-brainer at 28% off. Get yours at the official store and save while you can.
The best part about it? The model is available for 28% (or $89) off in its larger storage configuration! The bargain is live at the official Lenovo Store and, believe it or not, beats its Cyber Monday sale for the same 256GB unit, though not by much. During the sales event, you could get the model for $239.99, and it sells for $230.99 right now.
