Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Once again, the Lenovo Tab Plus becomes a hit at the official store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab Plus is placed on a white table against a bright green background and showcases its display.
High-end Android tablets boast insane performance, but sound quality often disappoints despite their high asking price. If you prioritize audio quality and affordability over raw firepower, we suggest you pick the Lenovo Tab Plus. This fella isn't just budget-friendly at $319.99 (for 256GB of storage), but it absolutely crushes many high-end models on the audio front.

The best part about it? The model is available for 28% (or $89) off in its larger storage configuration! The bargain is live at the official Lenovo Store and, believe it or not, beats its Cyber Monday sale for the same 256GB unit, though not by much. During the sales event, you could get the model for $239.99, and it sells for $230.99 right now.

Grab the Lenovo Tab Plus and save $89

Not willing to pay a high price for premium options that just can't deliver jaw-dropping audio? Well, get the Lenovo Tab Plus, then. This Android 14 tablet packs eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, making it a fantastic mid-range option. It's 28% off right now, too, which saves you $89 on the 256GB model at the official store. Get yours and save big.
$89 off (28%)
$230 99
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo

While less impressive than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series, the Lenovo Tab Plus isn't half bad in its own price range. In fact, with its crazy-good speaker system and 90Hz display refresh rates, this bad boy defeats mid-range tablets like Google Pixel Tablet on the value-for-money front.

This Android 14 slate packs an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution, a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, and 8GB RAM onboard. Like most sub-$350 slates, this fella lacks an OLED panel and doesn't achieve awe-inspiring brightness levels. But, given its reasonable asking price, the slate is plenty good for casual indoor entertainment.

The same goes for its performance, by the way. Though not top-of-the-line, the integrated MediaTek chipset handles everyday tasks like web browsing and video watching like a breeze. You can even play some games on this bad boy, though you might need to adjust the settings on more demanding titles.

Still, it's the audio performance that impresses more than anything else. This puppy sports not two or four but a whopping eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Not only does it get sufficiently loud, but this puppy also keeps the sound distortion-free, even at max volumes. On top of that, it lets you customize its audio profile with an equalizer.

To sum up, the Lenovo Tab Plus is an excellent mid-range tablet. It's a decent option even at its standard price and certainly is a no-brainer at 28% off. Get yours at the official store and save while you can.

You can also find the Lenovo Tab Plus at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
65 stories
16 Dec, 2024
Once again, the Lenovo Tab Plus becomes a hit at the official store
12 Dec, 2024
Unprecedented deal makes the Lenovo Tab P12 cheaper than ever
04 Dec, 2024
Exceptional new Cyber Monday deal makes the Lenovo Tab M11 as cheap as it's ever been Leave Black Friday behind and get the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 at a truly irresistible price today!
30 Nov, 2024
Lenovo slashes 20% off the Lenovo Tab P12 with a stylus, making it a hit for users on a budget
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless