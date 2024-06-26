Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit with a keyboard for under $310

The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit with a keyboard is a bargain hunter's dream at $94 off
Do you want a tablet with Android 13 out of the box, a stylus, and a keyboard inside the box? This Lenovo Tab P12 kit might be ideal for you. The 12.7-inch tablet is now $94 cheaper at the official store, landing the $399.99 bundle at $305.99!

Save $94 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with a pen and keybaord

The Lenovo Tab P12 kit is once again available at its second-best price. Currently, the 12.7-inch tablet, the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, and the compatible Lenovo keyboard can be yours for $305.99 instead of $399.99. You won't find a better price for this complete tablet bundle at retailers like Amazon. Take advantage while you still can.
$94 off (24%)
$305 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo


Is this the best price ever seen for the Lenovo device? Frankly, no. The complete kit was previously offered at a tad under $290. However, it now sells at its second-best price, which is still fantastic news for cash-strapped users. To top this off, you won't find a better (or the same) deal at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy!

This tablet is great for entertainment, thanks to its 12.7-inch 3K display and four Dolby Atmos-tuned JBL speakers. You also have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 8GB RAM, giving you reasonable performance compared to other mid-range and budget tablets.

Whenever you have to take a work-related video call or simply want to video chat with friends, the Lenovo Tab P12 will keep you in focus. This puppy features a 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera with AI face tracking. So, you'll be at the center of attention the whole time!

Since you also get a keyboard and a stylus inside the box, you can use the device for much more than just entertainment. The Tab Pen Plus gives students seamless access to note-taking. The tablet is just as suitable for creative souls who spend weekend hours sketching.

Let's not forget about the design. Lenovo opted for a chic aluminum case, which is just 6.9mm thick. Although it's not the most lightweight of tablets, it certainly weighs less than the average laptop. And a laptop replacement is just what this complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit aims to be.

Add to the whole package a large 10,200 mAh battery, and you get plenty of value for your money. So, if you don't need much from your Android tablet and can't afford the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or its competitors, this could be the ideal option for you.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

