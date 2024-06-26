Grab the complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit with a keyboard for under $310
Do you want a tablet with Android 13 out of the box, a stylus, and a keyboard inside the box? This Lenovo Tab P12 kit might be ideal for you. The 12.7-inch tablet is now $94 cheaper at the official store, landing the $399.99 bundle at $305.99!
Is this the best price ever seen for the Lenovo device? Frankly, no. The complete kit was previously offered at a tad under $290. However, it now sells at its second-best price, which is still fantastic news for cash-strapped users. To top this off, you won't find a better (or the same) deal at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy!
Whenever you have to take a work-related video call or simply want to video chat with friends, the Lenovo Tab P12 will keep you in focus. This puppy features a 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera with AI face tracking. So, you'll be at the center of attention the whole time!
Let's not forget about the design. Lenovo opted for a chic aluminum case, which is just 6.9mm thick. Although it's not the most lightweight of tablets, it certainly weighs less than the average laptop. And a laptop replacement is just what this complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit aims to be.
Add to the whole package a large 10,200 mAh battery, and you get plenty of value for your money. So, if you don't need much from your Android tablet and can't afford the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or its competitors, this could be the ideal option for you.
Since you also get a keyboard and a stylus inside the box, you can use the device for much more than just entertainment. The Tab Pen Plus gives students seamless access to note-taking. The tablet is just as suitable for creative souls who spend weekend hours sketching.
