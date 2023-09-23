Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB: Now $120 OFF at Best Buy! Get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. This tablet has immense firepower and is worth every single penny spent. $120 off (9%) $1199 99 $1319 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy! Get the 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. This tablet has immense firepower and is worth every single penny spent. $150 off (9%) $1469 99 $1619 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Theis a mobile powerhouse. It's powered by Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the tablet can run heavy games and tasks without breaking a sweat, which makes it perfect for work and entertainment.Speaking of entertainment, the tablet sports a humongous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. So, yeah, your favorite TV shows will look incredible, especially if the streaming platform you are using supports HDR10+.As for the battery life of the, the tablet comes equipped with an 11,200 mAh power cell that will allow you to browse the web for almost 10 hours nonstop or watch videos for 7 hours and 22 minutes straight on a single charge.Thereally offers a lot, and you should definitely not miss out on your chance to grab such an amazing tablet with a nice discount. This is why you should tap one of the deal buttons in this article and get a brand-newright now.