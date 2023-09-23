Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra stands out as the top Android tablet on the market. And if you've been eyeing this amazing device for a while now, waiting for it to drop in price once again, you will be pleased to learn that Best Buy has it on sale at this very moment.
The 512GB variant with 12GB of RAM of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is currently $120 off its price and can be yours for $1,199.99. In case you need more power and storage, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is also on sale at Best Buy, but with a sweet $150 discount, which means it can now be yours for $1,469.99. But you should hurry up and make a purchase as soon as possible since you never know how long the deals will last.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse. It's powered by Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the tablet can run heavy games and tasks without breaking a sweat, which makes it perfect for work and entertainment.
Speaking of entertainment, the tablet sports a humongous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. So, yeah, your favorite TV shows will look incredible, especially if the streaming platform you are using supports HDR10+.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra really offers a lot, and you should definitely not miss out on your chance to grab such an amazing tablet with a nice discount. This is why you should tap one of the deal buttons in this article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra right now.
The 512GB variant with 12GB of RAM of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is currently $120 off its price and can be yours for $1,199.99. In case you need more power and storage, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is also on sale at Best Buy, but with a sweet $150 discount, which means it can now be yours for $1,469.99. But you should hurry up and make a purchase as soon as possible since you never know how long the deals will last.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse. It's powered by Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the tablet can run heavy games and tasks without breaking a sweat, which makes it perfect for work and entertainment.
Speaking of entertainment, the tablet sports a humongous 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. So, yeah, your favorite TV shows will look incredible, especially if the streaming platform you are using supports HDR10+.
As for the battery life of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the tablet comes equipped with an 11,200 mAh power cell that will allow you to browse the web for almost 10 hours nonstop or watch videos for 7 hours and 22 minutes straight on a single charge.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra really offers a lot, and you should definitely not miss out on your chance to grab such an amazing tablet with a nice discount. This is why you should tap one of the deal buttons in this article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: