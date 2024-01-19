The high-res and razor-thin Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 means business at its huge new discount





All you have to do to knock the already fairly reasonable $429.99 list price of the jumbo-sized Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger all the way down to $275.99 is apply the easy-to-remember "WEEKENDFUN" coupon code to your order before finalizing it.

If that's not an unmissable deal for a professional bargain hunter enamored with If that's not an unmissable deal for a professional bargain hunter enamored with Android tablets , we don't know what is, as this 2022-released 11.2-inch giant delivers excellent MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processing power (for that price) while sporting a decidedly high-quality (by any standards) OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels.





Incredibly enough, said screen also supports state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, thus eclipsing the Galaxy Tab A9+ recently released in the US with absolutely no fanfare . Samsung's hot new budget-friendly 11-inch mid-ranger only comes with a 90Hz TFT LCD panel, which is unlikely to provide an overall entertainment experience on par with this deeply discounted bad boy. Certainly not when you take the "cinematic" quad JBL speaker system of the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro into consideration as well.





Then you have a remarkably hefty 8,000mAh battery somehow squeezed into an exquisitely thin and lightweight body, not to mention a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a respectable 6GB RAM count to complete a killer value proposition right now at only 276 bucks.





Can you do better in the sub-$300 price bracket today? We highly doubt it, even though Lenovo's own Tab P12 (non-Pro) is currently available for $290 and up with what looks like a comparable spec sheet and similarly attractive design.