Android Tablets Deals Lenovo

Outstanding new deal will make you wonder how low can the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro go

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Outstanding new deal will make you wonder how low can the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro go
At first glance, it might not seem very easy to choose from our comprehensive list of the best tablets money can buy right now the device that fits your specific needs and preferences. 

But even though said list doesn't technically include the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, it's pretty much impossible to argue with the value proposition of this 11-inch mid-ranger at a price of $269.99, let alone find an objectively better slate in the sub-$300 segment.

Available back in the day for as much as $499.99 with 4GB RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Tab P11 Pro has easily become one of the best budget tablets out there after several recent discounts, each heftier than the previous one.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, New, 1-Year Warranty

$230 off (46%)
$269 99
$499 99
Buy at eBay

The latest eBay deal improves the special offer we told you about just around a month ago by a cool 20 bucks, and once again, you don't have to cut any corners, make any compromises, or jump through hoops of any sort to score the full discount.

That's because you're looking at purchasing brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units directly from Lenovo here, with a full 1-year warranty included and no strings attached whatsoever.

Interestingly, the fast-growing tablet vendor no longer appears to sell this device through its official US website, thus making room for the Tab P11 Plus and Yoga Tab 11. That strongly suggests the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will never be available for a lower price than this, and if you don't hurry, the iPad-undercutting slate could escape you entirely and disappear for good from eBay as well.

Powered by a so-so Snapdragon 730 processor, this bad boy sports an undeniably impressive 2K OLED screen with Dolby Vision technology while promising to keep your video playback going for up to 15 hours between charges. Despite that stellar battery endurance rating, this is a razor-thin, lightweight, and decidedly premium product too, tipping the scales at 485 grams with a killer combination of aluminum and glass build materials.

The no less than four JBL speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos are yet another good reason to pick up the Tab P11 Pro right now and satisfy your need for entertainment on the go. 

