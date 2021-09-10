The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is entering impulse buy territory with huge new discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Several of Lenovo's older (and popular) products must now go, starting perhaps with the mid-range P11 Pro, whose direct sequel is however not available stateside yet. That's not stopping the company from slashing the 11-incher's price down to a new record low... less than a couple of weeks after last doing the same thing.





Compared to that already phenomenal previous deal , bargain hunters looking for a stylish, sharp, and reasonably powerful iPad alternative can save an additional 25 bucks or so. That may not sound very impressive, but the 4GB memory variant of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was already reduced by a whopping $187 from a $499.99 list price.





That brings the total current discount up to an incredible $210, or 42 percent, and while this is technically an eBay promotion you're dealing with here, Lenovo is the actual seller behind it, which also means you'll be getting a full 1-year warranty with your brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit in a slate grey color.









While you can definitely do better than the aforementioned 4GB RAM count and a middling Snapdragon 730 processor... at $100 or $200 more, the 2K OLED display, quad speaker setup, up to 15 hours of battery life, 128GB internal storage space, four cameras, and optional accessories are pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$300 price bracket.