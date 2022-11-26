Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, and S21 FE for cheap.

Lenovo's brilliant Tab P11 Plus is cheaper for Cyber Monday & will net you a free stylus

Tablets Deals Lenovo Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's brilliant Tab P11 Plus is cheaper for Cyber Monday & will net you a free stylus
The weekend that shoppers look forward to all year long is finally here. For those in need of a tablet, Lenovo is running a great early Cyber Monday deal on its excellent Lenovo Tab P11 Plus.

Android manufacturers have been upping their tablet game as of late. Lenovo makes great budget tablets and the Tab P11 Plus is one of the best inexpensive slates available today.

The device offers a lot for the price. It sports a bright 11-inch LCD screen and looks more polished than similarly priced tablets. It's not as colossal as high-end tablets from Samsung and Apple and is also thin and light enough to hold for long stretches. The size is also great for online meetings and basic productivity work.  

It's powered by the MediaTek G90T chip and the model on sale has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD slot to expand the storage available. The chip will be able to handle most apps you throw at it and will also be fine for multitasking.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 6GB 128GB

11 inches screen | Lenovo Precision Pen 2 | MediaTek Helio G90T chip | 7,500mAh cell for up to 15 hours of battery life | Quad Dolby Atmos speakers | 13MP back camera | 8MP front camera
$120 off (29%)
$299 99
$419 99
Buy at Amazon

The device has a 7,700 mAh battery under the hood and will last you through a day without needing a charger. A 15-minute charge will be enough for a few hours of power. It features impressive Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. 

The slate has a 13 MP back camera that's fine for quick images and scanning documents. The 8MP front camera is also okay by tablet standards.

There is also a Productivity Model that transforms the interface into a desktop-like platform. The slate will get security updates until 2024 and will also get tablet-focused Android 12L.

The Tab P11 Plus was already a well-priced tablet for what it offered, and currently, it's nearly 30 percent off, so you can get it for $299.99 instead of $419.99. The cherry on top is that it comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, so you won't have to buy it separately. For added productivity, you can tack on a keyboard, but you'll have to buy it on your own.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Musk hints that a Tesla phone could be made to punish Apple and Google
Musk hints that a Tesla phone could be made to punish Apple and Google
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Analyst sees "major shortage" of iPhone 14 series handsets in the states
Analyst sees "major shortage" of iPhone 14 series handsets in the states
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 price slashed massively in an epic new Black Friday deal
Apple's industry-disrupting 2021 MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air are on sale
Apple's industry-disrupting 2021 MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air are on sale
This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings
This is by far the easiest way to maximize your Pixel Buds Pro Black Friday savings

Popular stories

Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $100 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $100 Wi-Fi-only discounts
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless