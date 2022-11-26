Lenovo's brilliant Tab P11 Plus is cheaper for Cyber Monday & will net you a free stylus





Android manufacturers have been upping their tablet game as of late. Lenovo makes great budget tablets and the Tab P11 Plus is one of the best inexpensive slates available today.





The device offers a lot for the price. It sports a bright 11-inch LCD screen and looks more polished than similarly priced tablets. It's not as colossal as high-end tablets from Samsung and Apple and is also thin and light enough to hold for long stretches. The size is also great for online meetings and basic productivity work.





It's powered by the MediaTek G90T chip and the model on sale has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD slot to expand the storage available. The chip will be able to handle most apps you throw at it and will also be fine for multitasking.





Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 6GB 128GB 11 inches screen | Lenovo Precision Pen 2 | MediaTek Helio G90T chip | 7,500mAh cell for up to 15 hours of battery life | Quad Dolby Atmos speakers | 13MP back camera | 8MP front camera $120 off (29%) $299 99 $419 99 Buy at Amazon





The device has a 7,700 mAh battery under the hood and will last you through a day without needing a charger. A 15-minute charge will be enough for a few hours of power. It features impressive Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.





The slate has a 13 MP back camera that's fine for quick images and scanning documents. The 8MP front camera is also okay by tablet standards.





There is also a Productivity Model that transforms the interface into a desktop-like platform. The slate will get security updates until 2024 and will also get tablet-focused Android 12L.





The Tab P11 Plus was already a well-priced tablet for what it offered, and currently, it's nearly 30 percent off, so you can get it for $299.99 instead of $419.99. The cherry on top is that it comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, so you won't have to buy it separately. For added productivity, you can tack on a keyboard, but you'll have to buy it on your own.