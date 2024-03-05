The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is discounted at the official store once again

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4: save 23% at the official store

You can once again get the ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 at discounted prices. Right now, the official Lenovo store is selling the device at 23% off its price tag, making it a perfect source of portable entertainment for the whole family. The slate features an 8-inch HD screen, MediaTek processor, 32GB of storage (microSD card slot available), and a 5,100mAh battery. Get it now and score 23% in savings.