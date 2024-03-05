The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is discounted at the official store once again

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) is discounted at the official store once again
In case you’re looking for a super budget-friendly tablet for the whole family, think not twice and get yourself the sleek Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) right away. Typically, this slate retails for a measly $99.99 at the Lenovo store, but it’s once again available at a 23% cheaper price, meaning you can get it for less than $80!

The budget Android slate first hit the shelves last year and has seen plenty of price cuts so far (by the way, it’s available at lower prices on Amazon, too!). However, the 23% markdown is among the best bargains we’ve seen for it. In other words, if you’re on a shoestring budget and wish to treat the whole family to a slim and portable source of fun, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on Lenovo’s deal while you can.

As you might imagine, given that its MRSP is quite affordable, this puppy doesn’t compare with the best tablets on the market. Then again, Lenovo didn’t intend for its Tab M8 Gen 4 to compete with the big players. On the contrary, the slate is meant to help users tap into fun on the go by streaming videos, browsing the web, or playing undemanding games.

If that’s what you need, this puppy with an 8-inch HD display, dual speakers, a 5,100mAh battery, and a MediaTek processor might prove ideal. Yet, keep in mind that it comes with Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. For this reason, if you’d like to get something with a more contemporary operating system, we suggest extending your budget a bit to get something more suitable for your needs.

There’s no denying that the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) probably won’t impress you all that much with its specs or looks. But if you’re looking for ways to make your family’s entertainment more enjoyable while on the go or at home at a bargain price, it could be just right for you.

