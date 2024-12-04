Exceptional new Cyber Monday deal makes the Lenovo Tab M11 as cheap as it's ever been
While most major US retailers have wrapped up their Cyber Monday 2024 events this Tuesday (as logic and common sense would seem to dictate), Lenovo is evidently seeking the attention of bargain hunters with some leftover holiday shopping funds in the bank by selling the already affordable Tab M11 at a record low price.
Make no mistake, this is explicitly labeled as a Cyber Monday "doorbuster" deal, bringing the entry-level configuration of that reasonably feature-packed 11-inch mid-ranger down to an extremely hard-to-beat $119.99. You'll need to settle for a decidedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count and 64GB internal storage space if you want to keep your Christmas spending to a minimum, and no, that reduced price doesn't include a stylus, keyboard, or any other "non-essential" accessory.
This Lenovo Tab M11 variant normally costs $179.99, and at least to my knowledge, that list price has not been slashed this substantially during any of those recent Black Friday festivities at either Lenovo's official US e-store or third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Curiously enough, I do remember at least one previous occasion when the Tab M11 dropped to $119.99, but the odds of being able to save more than 60 bucks on this particular model anytime soon are slim at best. In other words, Android tablet buyers on tight budgets should probably hurry and pull the trigger here before Lenovo inevitably puts an end to its sitewide Cyber Monday 2024 extravaganza... sooner or later.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Tab M11 is obviously nowhere near as zippy as Apple's best iPads or the top Samsung Galaxy tablets out there, which is why it only costs 120 bucks. Not even the cheapest devices from said Lenovo rivals can hit that crazy low price point, and compared to something like Amazon's Fire HD 10, this is an absolute powerhouse with a gorgeous screen, great speakers, and solid battery life in tow. In short, a holiday steal!
