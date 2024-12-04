Exceptional new Cyber Monday deal makes the Lenovo Tab M11 as cheap as it's ever been





Make no mistake, this is explicitly labeled as a Cyber Monday "doorbuster" deal, bringing the entry-level configuration of that reasonably feature-packed 11-inch mid-ranger down to an extremely hard-to-beat $119.99. You'll need to settle for a decidedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count and 64GB internal storage space if you want to keep your Christmas spending to a minimum, and no, that reduced price doesn't include a stylus, keyboard, or any other "non-essential" accessory.

Lenovo Tab M11 64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color $60 off (33%) $119 99 $179 99 Buy at Lenovo





This Lenovo Tab M11 variant normally costs $179.99, and at least to my knowledge, that list price has not been slashed this substantially during any of those recent Black Friday festivities at either Lenovo's official US e-store or third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Tab M11 is obviously nowhere near as zippy as Apple's best iPads or the top Samsung Galaxy tablets out there, which is why it only costs 120 bucks. Not even the cheapest devices from said Lenovo rivals can hit that crazy low price point, and compared to something like Amazon's Fire HD 10, this is an absolute powerhouse with a gorgeous screen, great speakers, and solid battery life in tow. In short, a holiday steal!