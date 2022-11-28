This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck





normally find listed among the very Walmart, for instance, is currently running a completely unprecedented "Cyber Deal" on an Android-based Lenovo 10.6-incher that you're unlikely tofind listed among the very best tablets money can buy

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM $70 off (35%) $129 $199 Buy at Walmart









A 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB memory count, mind you, costs 180 bucks at the time of this writing as part of extended Black Friday promotions of its own, and believe it or not, the 10.4-inch Tab A7 is also more expensive (in a 32GB configuration) than this third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus.





Check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals available right now before making your final decision.





It's perhaps needless to highlight that this hot new Walmart Cyber Deal is unlikely to last very long, easily beating what Lenovo itself is currently offering in terms of discounts on the 2022-released Tab M10 Plus.





That's right, you're looking at a relatively new 10.6-inch slate here running Android 12 out the box on the software side of things while promising to receive an official Android 13 update at some point "in 2023." Until then, you can enjoy your favorite Netflix shows on a bright IPS screen with an excellent resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels for hours and hours on end thanks to a large 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a reasonably lightweight and razor-thin body.





For its crazy low price, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) also delivers a decidedly satisfactory level of raw power with the help of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as well as booming Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound, decent 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera capabilities, and incredibly enough, a premium aluminum construction too. Is this the ultimate Cyber Monday 2022 bargain for fans of mid-range Android tablets? For its crazy low price, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) also delivers a decidedly satisfactory level of raw power with the help of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as well as booming Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound, decent 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera capabilities, and incredibly enough, a premium aluminum construction too. Is this the ultimate Cyber Monday 2022 bargain for fans of mid-range Android tablets?