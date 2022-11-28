Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Cyber Monday phone deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck

Deals Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
While most "professional" bargain hunters know full well that the vast majority of top Cyber Monday tech deals available every year on the last Monday of November are simply renamed, rehashed, or extended Black Friday sales, holiday shoppers who know where and when to look will occasionally find a (deeply discounted) gem or two that they didn't see before.

Walmart, for instance, is currently running a completely unprecedented "Cyber Deal" on an Android-based Lenovo 10.6-incher that you're unlikely to normally find listed among the very best tablets money can buy.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM
$70 off (35%)
$129
$199
Buy at Walmart

At a new all-time low price of $129 in a 64GB storage variant also equipped with 4 gigs of RAM, however, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is an absolute and undeniable heavyweight value champion right now that you should definitely consider if you can't afford the likes of Apple's latest "standard" iPad, Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S8, or even the mid-range Tab A8.

A 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB memory count, mind you, costs 180 bucks at the time of this writing as part of extended Black Friday promotions of its own, and believe it or not, the 10.4-inch Tab A7 is also more expensive (in a 32GB configuration) than this third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus.


It's perhaps needless to highlight that this hot new Walmart Cyber Deal is unlikely to last very long, easily beating what Lenovo itself is currently offering in terms of discounts on the 2022-released Tab M10 Plus.

That's right, you're looking at a relatively new 10.6-inch slate here running Android 12 out the box on the software side of things while promising to receive an official Android 13 update at some point "in 2023." Until then, you can enjoy your favorite Netflix shows on a bright IPS screen with an excellent resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels for hours and hours on end thanks to a large 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a reasonably lightweight and razor-thin body.

For its crazy low price, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) also delivers a decidedly satisfactory level of raw power with the help of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, as well as booming Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound, decent 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera capabilities, and incredibly enough, a premium aluminum construction too. Is this the ultimate Cyber Monday 2022 bargain for fans of mid-range Android tablets?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones hit their lowest price ever yet again for this Cyber Monday!
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
This extra-large Lenovo tablet with 'all-day' battery life delivers a ton of value for your Cyber buck
Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time
Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time
How to install the Google Weather app icon on your Pixel's homescreen
How to install the Google Weather app icon on your Pixel's homescreen
China stretches its 6G lead with successful tests; U.S. turns to Nokia and Ericsson
China stretches its 6G lead with successful tests; U.S. turns to Nokia and Ericsson
Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on
Last-minute Black Friday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live too cheap to pass on

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless