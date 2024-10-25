Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Lenovo Tab K11 with 4G sells like hot cakes with this doorbuster deal

It's been some time, but the official Lenovo Store has finally treated us to another awesome deal on one of its hottest affordable tablets this year. We're talking, of course, about the 4G-enabled Lenovo Tab K11, which is once again 21% off. That means you can get this bad boy with a compelling 8GB of RAM for only $197.99!

The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is 21% off at Lenovo.com

Once again, you can get an LTE-enabled budget-friendly tablet with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for less than $200! That's right, the Lenovo Tab K11 with 4G is back on sale at the official store. Get yours before it's too late!
$52 off (21%)
$197 99
$249 99
Buy at Lenovo

No, we're not joking, nor did we make a mistake, as you'll find out by visiting the official store. This ultra-affordable Android tablet is indeed dirt cheap right now. Why did we say dirt cheap? Well, because the 4/64GB Amazon Fire Max 11, a well-liked competitor, currently costs almost $230. By the way, in case you're wondering, you won't find this bad boy in stock at Best Buy or Amazon. That said, Walmart sells it for $52 less.

Featuring an 11-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 90Hz, this puppy clearly can't rival the Galaxy Tab S9 or any other flagship Android tablet. But hey, it costs less than $200 right now and certainly ticks lots of boxes for that price, at least on the display front.

Under the hood, you've got a low-end MediaTek Helio G88 chip, which should handle basic tasks with ease. Just don't expect much of its performance when you multitask or run a demanding app. As mentioned, this bad boy also arrives with 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of built-in storage. Last but not least, the Android 13-powered device sports a 7,040mAh battery with up to 10 hours of battery life.

As you can see, while it may not be much, the Lenovo Tab K11 checks enough boxes to answer your basic entertainment needs. It gives you a decent streaming experience, has LTE connectivity, and will receive two OS upgrades, meaning you'll get Android 15. If you think that's enough to deserve your investment, now's definitely the time to get one! Save 21% while you still can!

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

