This mighty Lenovo Tab Extreme bundle still sports a handsome discount on Best Buy
Lenovo may not be the most popular tablet maker on the market, but its versatile devices are well-liked among the general public. A few weeks back, we found a smashing Best Buy deal on its most powerful tablet yet – the Lenovo Tab Extreme. Back then, you could save an irresistible $100 on the slate with both of its compatible accessories.
The iPad Pro may seem like the decided winner among the two. But we can’t deny that the Lenovo Tab Extreme is definitely a bargain when you can get it for just $999 alongside the Keyboard and Precision Pen. Also, don’t forget there are other cool Black Friday tablet deals to choose from right now.
Performance-wise, the Lenovo Tab Extreme expectedly doesn’t boast the same capabilities as the M2-powered Apple beast, which can be yours at the same price from Amazon. Still, the slate offers about enough horsepower with its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. There’s also 12GB RAM on deck for those demanding gaming titles you’re rocking. However, you may notice the occasional stutter with extremely heavy apps and games.
Complementing the exceptional display and the reasonably fast performance is a no less impressive battery life. Lenovo added a 12,300mAh battery on deck that should be able to last you the whole day.
Let’s not forget that the Best Buy deal lets you get more than the tablet, thus giving you the whole package. With the productivity-enhancing accessories, you can unleash your creativity, take quick notes, or get to work with the stick of a magnet.
Unbelievably, this exciting deal is still available at the merchant. So, if you missed the first chance to get this MediaTek-powered beast when we first shared the bargain, know that it’s not too late to take advantage. And in case you’d like to have the Apple logo on your new slate, we suggest you shift your attention to Amazon. Here, you’ll find the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2022 at 5% off.
The Lenovo tablet undoubtedly isn’t the most powerful tablet on the market. Still, it packs a punch and can make an ideal companion for all sorts of tasks. Firstly, the device boasts a stunningly beautiful 14.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
So, if you’re looking for something with enough power and versatility to handle most things you throw at it, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on the Lenovo Tab Extreme while it’s still on sale at Best Buy.
