Grab the sleek and powerful Motorola ThinkPhone for $250 off its price from Amazon for Black Friday

Motorola Deals
If you are on the hunt for a new high-end, pocket-friendly smartphone, then you will be pleased to learn that Amazon has launched its Black Friday sales, and it's currently offering the sleek-looking Motorola ThinkPhone for 36% off its price for Black Friday. In other words, you now have the chance to get this amazing phone with an even more amazing $250 discount if, of course, you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $250!

Grab the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space for $250 off its price from Amazon through this awesome Black Friday deal. The phone has amazing performance and is a real bargain.
$250 off (36%)
$449 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola ThinkPhone packs a lot of firepower, allowing it to handle heavy assignments and run demanding games at their highest graphical settings without any hiccups and unnecessary drama.

In addition to its awesome performance, the Motorola ThinkPhone also takes nice-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can do the same, but in up to 4K at 30fps.

As for battery life, the Motorola ThinkPhone boasts a huge 5000 mAh power cell, which has enough juice to last you around two days on a single charge with regular usage. Additionally, the smartphone has 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. The wired one can recharge the battery in about 54 minutes.

With amazing performance, excellent cameras, great battery life, and fast charging, along with a newly discounted price of $250, the Motorola ThinkPhone is definitely a phone worthy of your cash. Therefore, you should not waste any more time; just tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone for way, way less than usual today.
