Lenovo reveals two new Windows 11 tablets for students

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack onboard, although we don’t recommend listening to anything else beside your professor during lecture time. To tackle remote education challenges, this tablet is equipped with a 2MP front and 8MP rear-facing cameras.



Finally, there’s only one USB-C port (which might pose some problems), and the tablet weighs 573g (1.26 lbs) without the keyboard attached, and 1.1kg (2.42 lbs) with the keyboard.



The price of the Lenovo 10w is also student-oriented, the whole thing (keyboard included) starts at $329, and avid learners should be able to get it in the US in April.



The Lenovo 13w Yoga offers some extra power



If you feel suspicious about a Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 machine (there are plenty of reasons for you to be), the second option offers an AMD solution in the processor department. The Lenovo 13w Yoga is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series processor with on-chip graphics.



This laptop also features the company’s signature Yoga moves, and you can easily convert it into a more-or-less-regular laptop. The screen diagonal is 13.3 inches, offering a bit more working space, although the brightness is a bit lower than the 10w model - 300 nits.



Under the hood there’s the aforementioned AMD Ryzen 5000, coupled with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 3200Mhz (which is also upgradable, by the way). There’s a fast SSD drive on internal storage duties, and you can get up to 512GB in this model.



There are other bells and whistles, such as the 1080p front-facing camera, the Dolby Audio and the ample 51Whr battery. You can get an optional fingerprint scanner on the power button as well.



The connectivity options are plenty - alongside the 3.5mm audio jack you will find two USB-C 3.2 ports, one USB-A 3.2 port, a full SD card reader and HDMI 2.0. The wireless capabilities include WiFi6 support and optional 4G LTE as well.



All these features don’t come for free, though. The Lenovo 13w Yoga is more than twice as expensive as its smaller brother. The device starts at $749 and will be available sometime in April. Meanwhile, you can check out

Lenovo has announced two new tablets geared toward the academic community, and students in particular. The first one is the Lenovo 10w, and it is a strange marriage between ARM and Windows, offering a Snapdragon 7c processor, and Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. The second one is the morphing Lenovo 13w Yoga, with more power, and more connectivity options.The Lenovo 10w should be perfect for younger students, according to the company, as it features a rugged design with rubberized bumpers and some Corning Gorilla Glass protection on its display.The 10w comes equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness. The beating heart of this machine is the ARM-based Snapdragon 7c - this chip has been specially designed to be used with Windows 11 devices.There are two fast Kryo 495 Gold cores (based on the ARM Cortex-A76 architecture) on board and they can be clocked at up to 2.55 GHz. Six smaller Kryo 495 Silver power efficient cores (ARM Cortex-A55) take care of all non-performance-hungry operations.Going further down the specs sheet we find a 30Whr battery, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. The best (student-friendly) part is the included detachable keyboard, and there’s also an optional pen (if you’re an Art Major or just like to draw or scribble).