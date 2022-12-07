This large 2-in-1 Lenovo tablet comes with an OLED screen and keyboard at deep discounts right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If Apple is the king of both high-end and mid-range tablets in general, Samsung has no serious rival when it comes to premium Android slates, and Amazon's Fire lineup includes by far the greatest ultra-low-cost options on the market today, Lenovo seems to be carving a decent niche of its own with a rapidly growing number of versatile, affordable, and surprisingly feature-packed Chromebooks.
Normally priced very competitively in comparison with 2-in-1 computing machines running other software platforms, these Chrome OS-based devices are often sold at substantial discounts maximizing their value and mass appeal.
One such case currently slashes 130 bucks off the $429.99 list price of a Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook variant with 64GB storage space on Amazon while the manufacturer itself charges $359.99 instead of $499.99 at the time of this writing for the exact same product capable of accommodating no less than 256 gigs of data internally.
Don't let this bad boy's name fool you into thinking you're looking at a "traditional" laptop with Chrome OS software here, as the Duet 5 is instead in essence a jumbo-sized 13.3-inch tablet capable of easily attaching to a "laptop-grade" keyboard to enhance its productivity.
Said fabric folio keyboard is included in the aforementioned reduced prices, mind you, and like all "modern" Chromebooks, this thing offers full Google Play support. As such, the IdeaPad Duet 5 can definitely be considered a solid alternative to all the best Android tablets available... in the same budget right now.
Obviously, its Snapdragon SC7180 processor is not exactly designed to rival the raw power of the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ or Tab S8 Ultra, and to an extent, that also goes for the quality of the 60Hz screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
On the other hand, that is an OLED display we're talking about here, which is not something you can very easily get at under $400. The up to 15 hours of battery life, four-speaker audio system with "smart amplifiers", two USB-C ports, and even the 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras are also pretty darn good for this price bracket, so if you don't necessarily need an ultra-high-end tablet for Christmas, you should absolutely jump on these deals before it's too late.
