Flexible Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook with keyboard scores massive Cyber Monday discount





That's unlikely to be the case for long, mind you, given the absolutely incredible value currently delivered by the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook configuration priced at $199 at Best Buy.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook 2-in-1 Tablet, Snapdragon 7cG2, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Misty Blue, Keyboard Included $180 off (47%) $199 $379 Buy at BestBuy





This ultra-affordable tablet (with a somewhat misleading name) doesn't just offer plenty of screen real estate to keep your mobile content consumption addiction in check but also a nice little productivity-enhancing keyboard at no extra cost whatsoever.





That's right, you can spend a measly two Benjamins before Christmas on a device fully capable of pulling double duty as both a Chrome OS-based slate (with native Android app support) and a mini-laptop of sorts you can do (light) work on when you're not at your desk or in the office.





Obviously, this is not a direct rival for Microsoft's Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 (or Pro 8 , or Pro 7 ), but it's not an undercooked glorified toy either, packing a reasonably fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and allowing you to store 128 gigs of your most precious content locally while settling for an admittedly not-great 4GB RAM count.





In spite of its glaring flaws, which also include the absence of a headphone jack and microSD card slot, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (with a keyboard and a built-in kickstand) is an undeniable Cyber Monday bargain, impressing with its more than decent display resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels as well while boasting a fairly satisfying 10-hour battery life rating.





