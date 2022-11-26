Microsoft's legitimately awesome Surface Pro 9 sees first big discount in early Cyber Monday deal





If you need a professional-grade tablet that can double up as a laptop and runs Microsoft's Windows operating system, the Surface Pro 9 is a very safe bet. It's lightweight and portable and has a laptop-sized 13 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, impressive speakers, and plenty of ports.





The device comes with three chip options. If raw power is your priority, you should consider the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U variant, which will handle everything without a hiccup. The version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $250 off right now and you can get it for $1,349 instead of $1,599.99. That's a hefty discount for a product that was released just recently.





Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel 12th Gen i7 13-inch screen | Up to 15.5 hours of battery life | 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | 16GB RAM | 256GB Storage | 1080p full HD front camera | 10MP back camera $251 off (16%) $1349 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Surface Pro 9 12th Gen Intel Core i5 13-inch screen | Up to 15.5 hours of battery life | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | 8GB RAM | 256GB Storage | 1080p full HD front camera | 10MP back camera $120 off (11%) $980 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Surface Pro 9 5G 13-inch screen | Up to 19 hours of battery life | Microsoft SQ 3 processor | 8GB RAM | 256GB Storage | 1080p full HD front camera | 10MP back camera $100 off (7%) $1299 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon





If beastly performance is not what you are after and you just need a laptop-tablet hybrid that is sufficiently fast for general work use cases, the Core i5 model will be a better fit. The 8GB 256GB model that has a street price of $1,099.99 is currently marked down to $980.





If you are always on the fly and require a tablet that is 5G capable, go for the Microsoft SQ 3 model. It prioritizes efficiency over performance but is still powerful enough to be a notebook replacement. It has a longer battery life of 19 hours (compared to the Intel models' 15.5 hours) and also has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which enables some camera and microphone features not available on the Intel models.





The 8GB 256GB model that costs $1,399.99 can be yours for $1,299.99 after a discount of $100.





So, if you need a premium device that works in both laptop and tablet models but don't want to put up with limitations imposed by Apple's iPadOS, the Surface Pro 9 sounds perfect for you, and now is a great time to buy it.