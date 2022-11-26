Microsoft's legitimately awesome Surface Pro 9 sees first big discount in early Cyber Monday deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For office productivity on the go, few tablets are as good as Microsoft's Surface Pro family, and the latest iteration, Surface Pro 9, is currently on sale in honor of Cyber Monday.
If you need a professional-grade tablet that can double up as a laptop and runs Microsoft's Windows operating system, the Surface Pro 9 is a very safe bet. It's lightweight and portable and has a laptop-sized 13 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, impressive speakers, and plenty of ports.
The device comes with three chip options. If raw power is your priority, you should consider the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U variant, which will handle everything without a hiccup. The version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $250 off right now and you can get it for $1,349 instead of $1,599.99. That's a hefty discount for a product that was released just recently.
If beastly performance is not what you are after and you just need a laptop-tablet hybrid that is sufficiently fast for general work use cases, the Core i5 model will be a better fit. The 8GB 256GB model that has a street price of $1,099.99 is currently marked down to $980.
If you are always on the fly and require a tablet that is 5G capable, go for the Microsoft SQ 3 model. It prioritizes efficiency over performance but is still powerful enough to be a notebook replacement. It has a longer battery life of 19 hours (compared to the Intel models' 15.5 hours) and also has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which enables some camera and microphone features not available on the Intel models.
The 8GB 256GB model that costs $1,399.99 can be yours for $1,299.99 after a discount of $100.
So, if you need a premium device that works in both laptop and tablet models but don't want to put up with limitations imposed by Apple's iPadOS, the Surface Pro 9 sounds perfect for you, and now is a great time to buy it.
