Lenovo's new Idea Tab Pro is still on sale with its first-ever discount
In case you missed it, the Lenovo Store launched a pretty attractive first-time discount for its newly launched Idea Tab Pro. The just-released device dropped by 15% last month — and this deal is still available today!
So, if you missed your first chance to grab this AI-enhanced Android tablet with an included stylus for $329.99 instead of $389.99, you'll be glad to know you still have time. Just like last time, the promo is exclusively available at the official store, as Best Buy and Amazon sell the slate at its standard price.
But is this new device worth your investment? Well, it definitely packs a punch for its price. First off, it features a good-looking 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience. There are four speakers by JBL optimized for Dolby Atmos on deck, ensuring you're fully immersed in your favorite TV shows.
And that's not all! The tablet should handle daily tasks effortlessly with its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. This model is also paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and supports several Gemini features to make study and entertainment completely effortless.
On top of all that, you get a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging support that should keep up with your pace through the day. And you even get a pen included in the box! Now that sounds like a pretty well-rounded option for its asking price, right?
What about security and OS upgrades? Lenovo claims the tablet will receive two years of Android updates, meaning nothing beyond Android 16. Security-wise, you can expect four years of security patches, ensuring reliability for longer.
So, what do you think? If the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro fits the bill, we recommend checking out Lenovo's first-ever discount soon. After all, the slate has been 15% off for some time and may return to its regular price any minute now.
