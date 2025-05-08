Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Lenovo's new Idea Tab Pro is still on sale with its first-ever discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro on a white background.
In case you missed it, the Lenovo Store launched a pretty attractive first-time discount for its newly launched Idea Tab Pro. The just-released device dropped by 15% last month — and this deal is still available today!

Save $60 on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$329 99
$389 99
$60 off (15%)
Lenovo's first-ever discount on its latest Idea Tab Pro is still going strong! So, if you missed the first chance to save $60 on this affordable device with a pen in the box, you'll be glad to know it's not too late to act.
Buy at Lenovo

So, if you missed your first chance to grab this AI-enhanced Android tablet with an included stylus for $329.99 instead of $389.99, you'll be glad to know you still have time. Just like last time, the promo is exclusively available at the official store, as Best Buy and Amazon sell the slate at its standard price.

But is this new device worth your investment? Well, it definitely packs a punch for its price. First off, it features a good-looking 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience. There are four speakers by JBL optimized for Dolby Atmos on deck, ensuring you're fully immersed in your favorite TV shows.

And that's not all! The tablet should handle daily tasks effortlessly with its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip. This model is also paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and supports several Gemini features to make study and entertainment completely effortless.

On top of all that, you get a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging support that should keep up with your pace through the day. And you even get a pen included in the box! Now that sounds like a pretty well-rounded option for its asking price, right?

What about security and OS upgrades? Lenovo claims the tablet will receive two years of Android updates, meaning nothing beyond Android 16. Security-wise, you can expect four years of security patches, ensuring reliability for longer.

So, what do you think? If the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro fits the bill, we recommend checking out Lenovo's first-ever discount soon. After all, the slate has been 15% off for some time and may return to its regular price any minute now.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
98 stories
08 May, 2025
Lenovo's new Idea Tab Pro is still on sale with its first-ever discount
29 Apr, 2025
The budget Lenovo Tab Plus remains a hit at 28% off with this top promo
22 Apr, 2025
The just-released Lenovo Tab mid-ranger with an all-metal design is even cheaper than usual The newly launched Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a neat discount at the official store
17 Apr, 2025
The exceptionally versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is all of a sudden pricier in the US
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless