This featured sale makes the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro an absolute no-brainer
Lenovo just made the Idea Tab Pro impossible to pass up.
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This model just got way harder to resist. | Image by Lenovo
Amazon's Spring Sale is almost over. But those who didn't find Amazon's tablet offers compelling enough now have a serious bargain to consider. Right now, the Lenovo Store is offering a huge 36% discount on the Idea Tab Pro, knocking it down to only $249.99.
While the Lenovo Store often drops prices on its budget and mid-range options, the truth is that such big price cuts don't go live every day. In fact, I last saw this Android tablet at 36% off over a month ago. So, if you're after a new entertainment companion or want to streamline your learning, the Idea Tab Pro is just the one to pick right now.
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By the way, Lenovo is soon expected to launch the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. While it'll offer some meaningful upgrades over the current generation, it's also rumored to arrive at a higher starting price. Plus, let's face it: it could be quite some time before it goes on sale. If you ask me, that only makes the current Idea Tab Pro promo harder to resist.
But what exactly does it bring to the table? Firstly, the device features a 12.7-inch 3K display, providing plenty of screen real estate for a comfortable viewing experience. Coupled with four JBL speakers and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it's the perfect choice for streaming.
Given its affordable price, this model obviously can't rival the iPad Pro M5. That said, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip under the hood, delivering enough potential for daily tasks and light multitasking.
For students, the Idea Tab Pro offers Circle to Search and Easy Jot, which lets you mark class notes or create video screenshots anywhere on the screen using the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. By the way, this tablet ships with a stylus at no extra cost, allowing you to step up your learning experience.
However you look at it, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro delivers a lot for just $249.99. If you think it's the right fit for your needs, now's your chance to act. Take advantage of Lenovo's doorbuster offer while it lasts.
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