Premium Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 with keyboard drops to crazy low prices in two models
Due to the sheer number of excellent Memorial Day 2022 deals available at Best Buy this (extended) weekend and how Apple's iPads and Samsung's Android-powered Galaxy Tabs tend to monopolize most lists rounding up the best tablets money can buy at any point in time, you shouldn't be surprised that we came extremely close to missing another hot bargain in this popular category.
Specifically advertised as a "premium Chromebook", the 13.3-inch version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sold by Best Buy for $120 less than usual is obviously different from the modest 10.1-inch model normally priced at $299 and marked all the way down to $189 a few weeks back.
You're looking at not just a larger display here, but also far superior OLED screen technology, a significantly higher 8GB RAM count, no less than four speakers promising a "crystal clear" audio experience for hours and hours of entertainment, a hefty battery to keep all that going much longer than you probably expect, and perhaps most importantly, a considerably faster Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor.
Granted, that's definitely no match for the state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip found inside the iPad Pro (2021) duo or this year's fifth-gen iPad Air, but at $379, the 128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 somehow undercuts even Apple's latest 10.2-inch "standard" iPad in a 256GB storage configuration right now.
Just in case that doesn't sound compelling enough, we should point out that your 379 bucks will get you the 13.3-inch "premium" Chrome OS tablet itself and a full-size keyboard allowing you to easily convert said gargantuan slate into a decidedly productive and reasonably powerful laptop.
And if you want to match the local digital hoarding room of the aforementioned ninth-gen iPad, Lenovo can currently hook you up with a $350.99 version of the Chromebook Duet 5 packing 4 instead of 8 gigs of memory in combination with 256GB eMMC storage.
This is listed as a "clearance" rather than a Memorial Day deal, so it may or may not last longer than Best Buy's $120 discount, letting you save $110 instantly and an extra $39 if you remember to use the "CLEARANCE2022" eCoupon code at checkout.
