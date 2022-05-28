Premium Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 with keyboard drops to crazy low prices in two models





Specifically advertised as a "premium Chromebook", the 13.3-inch version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sold by Best Buy for $120 less than usual is obviously different from the modest 10.1-inch model normally priced at $299 and marked all the way down to $189 a few weeks back





You're looking at not just a larger display here, but also far superior OLED screen technology, a significantly higher 8GB RAM count, no less than four speakers promising a "crystal clear" audio experience for hours and hours of entertainment, a hefty battery to keep all that going much longer than you probably expect, and perhaps most importantly, a considerably faster Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor.





Granted, that's definitely no match for the state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip found inside the iPad Pro (2021) duo or this year's fifth-gen iPad Air , but at $379, the 128GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 somehow undercuts even Apple's latest 10.2-inch "standard" iPad in a 256GB storage configuration right now.





Just in case that doesn't sound compelling enough, we should point out that your 379 bucks will get you the 13.3-inch "premium" Chrome OS tablet itself and a full-size keyboard allowing you to easily convert said gargantuan slate into a decidedly productive and reasonably powerful laptop.





And if you want to match the local digital hoarding room of the aforementioned ninth-gen iPad, Lenovo can currently hook you up with a $350.99 version of the Chromebook Duet 5 packing 4 instead of 8 gigs of memory in combination with 256GB eMMC storage.





This is listed as a "clearance" rather than a Memorial Day deal, so it may or may not last longer than Best Buy's $120 discount, letting you save $110 instantly and an extra $39 if you remember to use the "CLEARANCE2022" eCoupon code at checkout.