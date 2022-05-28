Apple's 2022 iPad Air scores rare $70 discount with 256GB storage





Well, if you have an extra 80 bucks to spend, the answer is... the exact same 10.9-inch device, just in a 256GB storage configuration instead of the base 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. This version normally costs $749, mind you, but if you hurry, Amazon can slash an (almost) unprecedented $80 off that list price in a single space gray color.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 10.9-Inch Display, Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Space Gray $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





As far as we can tell, this matches the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on any iPad Air (2022) model, and while there's no specified expiration date in sight, the killer new deal is obviously bound to go away before long. Either that or the undoubtedly in-demand tablet will go out of stock, so you should definitely try to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible.





That is, if you like relatively compact slates with thin but symmetrical screen borders, premium build quality, excellent battery life, powerful speakers, nice cameras, and above all, desktop-grade processing speed.









The 256GB internal storage space provided by this deeply discounted model, of course, will come in particularly handy when you consider the missing microSD card slot. There's also no headphone jack, but on the bright side, you do get a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning connector.



