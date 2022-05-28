Apple's 2022 iPad Air scores rare $70 discount with 256GB storage
If you're in the market for one of the overall best tablets right now... that doesn't cost a fortune, you might be wondering how you could possibly do better than Apple's insanely powerful fifth-gen iPad Air at a very reasonable starting price of $600.
Well, if you have an extra 80 bucks to spend, the answer is... the exact same 10.9-inch device, just in a 256GB storage configuration instead of the base 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. This version normally costs $749, mind you, but if you hurry, Amazon can slash an (almost) unprecedented $80 off that list price in a single space gray color.
As far as we can tell, this matches the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer on any iPad Air (2022) model, and while there's no specified expiration date in sight, the killer new deal is obviously bound to go away before long. Either that or the undoubtedly in-demand tablet will go out of stock, so you should definitely try to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible.
That is, if you like relatively compact slates with thin but symmetrical screen borders, premium build quality, excellent battery life, powerful speakers, nice cameras, and above all, desktop-grade processing speed.
Yes, the iPad Air 5 packs the same state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip as the considerably more expensive third-gen iPad Pro 11 and fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, and although its manufacturer is unlikely to ever trumpet this in any official marketing materials, said ultra-high-end processor is paired with a hefty 8 gigs of RAM as well.
The 256GB internal storage space provided by this deeply discounted model, of course, will come in particularly handy when you consider the missing microSD card slot. There's also no headphone jack, but on the bright side, you do get a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning connector.
