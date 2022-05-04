2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet with keyboard scores irresistible discount





By no means a beastly processor, the MediaTek Helio P60T inside this 2-in-1 device should prove fast enough to handle the decidedly frugal Chrome OS platform with its full Play Store access and everything.





Unlike most of its direct Android-running rivals in the sub-$400 category, not to mention the likes of Apple's 10.2-inch iPad 9 from last fall, this 10.1-inch mid-ranger comes bundled with a productivity-maximizing keyboard as standard, currently costing as little as $189.





That's right, Best Buy can hook you up with a reasonably feature-packed laptop replacement at under two Benjamins at the time of this writing after a completely unprecedented $110 discount. Despite not listing an expiration date, the retailer is unlikely to keep this killer new deal alive for long, so bargain hunters may want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible.





While this particular Chromebook Duet variant is obviously not very new, Lenovo continues to sell it at its regular price, further highlighting the amazing appeal of Best Buy's all-time great special offer.





Coated in a decidedly eye-catching combination of Ice Blue and Iron Gray colors, the Chrome OS-powered slate packs a decent 4 gigs of RAM (especially by that operating system's needs), as well as a large enough battery to deliver up to a solid 10 hours of life between charges.





With Full HD screen resolution, a USB Type-C port, 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP selfie shooter, and Dolby Audio speakers, the budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebook Duet is objectively better in a lot of important ways than Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus , which also happens to cost significantly more than 190 bucks with a handy keyboard included.