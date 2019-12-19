Live photos leak showing the Oppo Reno3 5G and the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G
Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo has already said that it plans on invading the American smartphone market, although the company said this a couple of months before Huawei was banned from its U.S. supply chain. Still, Oppo's stablemate OnePlus operates in the states without any issues so perhaps this will come to pass. And that actually would be good news for American consumers since most of the real hardware innovation in the smartphone industry these days is coming from Chinese manufacturers.
Now, thanks to images posted on Twitter by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), we can show you what will allegedly be the front and back of the Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G. And we can see right off the bat that instead of the fin, there is a small punch-hole selfie camera found in the upper left corner of the display. The tweet also points out that the display uses rounded glass and will sport a 90Hz refresh rate. That is quickly becoming the industry standard for premium phones and provides smoother game animation and scrolling. It also consumes battery power like a hungry man at a buffet. The Reno series has always offered outstanding battery life and the Reno 3 Pro 5G will carry a 4025mAh capacity battery. The handset will have a 6.5-inch display and is equipped with the Snapdragon 765 SoC and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The cameras on the back will include a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide and a pair of 2MP sensors. The selfie camera weighs in at 32MP. Oppo's ColorOS7 UI will be pre-installed along with Android 10.
Meanwhile, a pair of photos posted on Weibo (via Android Central) show the back and front of the Reno3 5G. This is obviously a less premium variant and sports a teardrop notch. This model (PDCM00) will reportedly include 8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. An AnTuTu benchmark test reveals that the MediaTek MT6885 will power the device which will come with a 6.4-inch display. The handset will feature the same quad-camera setup found on the Pro model and will also have Oppo's ColorOS7 running over Android 10.
Both phones are going to be introduced on December 26th.
