Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very familiar, but is that a bad thing?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE taking a picture of ice cream
*Header image is referential and showcases the Galaxy S23 FE. | Header image — Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which definitely exists, is allegedly just a month or two away. And to fill out that time we’ve now got a leaked photo of the phone in question. But the backstory for this image is more interesting to me than the phone itself.

From the photo, the phone looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The same rounded corners and most likely the same triple camera setup at the back if previous Galaxy S24 FE rumors are to be believed. That’s not necessarily a negative, it’s a pretty decent looking phone.

But more interestingly, the leaked image apparently comes from a radiation test being performed on the phone. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has to do these tests to determine the radiation patterns of a device before it’s released to the public. If you ask me, it kind of looks like the phone isn’t having the best time of its very short life.

Free my boy, he did nothing wrong. | Image credit — FCC - This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very familiar, but is that a bad thing?
Free my boy, he did nothing wrong. | Image credit — FCC

Being the “Fan Edition” offering set between the flagship S-series and budget A-series, we can expect stellar specs in a less premium body. But, this being just a year after the S23 FE came out, there’s not many reasons to upgrade if you have last year’s phone.

There’s the usual fare of a slightly bigger screen, slightly better battery, maybe the Exynos 2400 and we might see faster wireless charging too. A pretty solid phone all things considered, but hardly a necessary upgrade. As with its predecessor, the S24 FE will also likely be powered by Samsung AI.

One reason to opt for Samsung phones nowadays is the excellent software support. The S24 family, for example, is getting seven years of software updates. And the company recently announced it would be bringing this excellent support policy to other Samsung products.

Another reason is that Samsung is finally stepping up the repairability for its Galaxy phones. The company is trying to make it so that it doesn’t matter which region you reside in, you get the same experienced customer service.

And that means the Galaxy S24 FE is probably going to be one of the best phones to buy today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation
This Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrived early, giving us a look at its presentation

Latest News

At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
It's not too late to snag the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon
It's not too late to snag the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 for 20% off on Amazon
Facebook's new app icon for iOS might have looked nice but it was just a glitch
Facebook's new app icon for iOS might have looked nice but it was just a glitch
Dr. Google is real! AI tool listens to you cough and determines if you have a certain disease
Dr. Google is real! AI tool listens to you cough and determines if you have a certain disease
Source that leaked iPhone 15’s titanium color gives us a sneak peak of iPhone 16’s bronze
Source that leaked iPhone 15’s titanium color gives us a sneak peak of iPhone 16’s bronze
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless