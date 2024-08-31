This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks very familiar, but is that a bad thing?
*Header image is referential and showcases the Galaxy S23 FE. | Header image — Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which definitely exists, is allegedly just a month or two away. And to fill out that time we’ve now got a leaked photo of the phone in question. But the backstory for this image is more interesting to me than the phone itself.
But more interestingly, the leaked image apparently comes from a radiation test being performed on the phone. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has to do these tests to determine the radiation patterns of a device before it’s released to the public. If you ask me, it kind of looks like the phone isn’t having the best time of its very short life.
From the photo, the phone looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The same rounded corners and most likely the same triple camera setup at the back if previous Galaxy S24 FE rumors are to be believed. That’s not necessarily a negative, it’s a pretty decent looking phone.
Free my boy, he did nothing wrong. | Image credit — FCC
Being the “Fan Edition” offering set between the flagship S-series and budget A-series, we can expect stellar specs in a less premium body. But, this being just a year after the S23 FE came out, there’s not many reasons to upgrade if you have last year’s phone.
One reason to opt for Samsung phones nowadays is the excellent software support. The S24 family, for example, is getting seven years of software updates. And the company recently announced it would be bringing this excellent support policy to other Samsung products.
Another reason is that Samsung is finally stepping up the repairability for its Galaxy phones. The company is trying to make it so that it doesn’t matter which region you reside in, you get the same experienced customer service.
And that means the Galaxy S24 FE is probably going to be one of the best phones to buy today.
There’s the usual fare of a slightly bigger screen, slightly better battery, maybe the Exynos 2400 and we might see faster wireless charging too. A pretty solid phone all things considered, but hardly a necessary upgrade. As with its predecessor, the S24 FE will also likely be powered by Samsung AI.
