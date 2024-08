Samsung is finally looking to step up it's repairability for Galaxy smartphones

Furthermore, Samsung is also planning to improve customer support in addition to repair services. The company sent a consultation expert to the Netherlands back in February and to Japan in May in an effort to standardize its customer service globally. Samsung claims that doing so improved customer satisfaction.Samsung Galaxy phones cater to all kinds of budgets. Even weaker markets see their fair share of Galaxy phones being sold each day, competing directly with companies like OnePlus and Huawei who are known for their budget offerings. So much so that Samsung was having problems keeping up with Galaxy S24 demand A globally standardized repair and customer service experience could improve the company’s rankings. For example, Apple Maps doesn’t even provide directions where I’m from. That greatly puts the iPhone 15 at a disadvantage when it comes to considering a flagship smartphone in this market. On the other hand, Samsung produces its devices locally here and is able to sell them at competitive prices.Standardized repair service could help Samsung sway more customers its way. Especially in markets where consumers may fear accidentally bricking their phones when getting them repaired from an inexperienced technician. And it will probably help future Galaxy phones remain some of the best phones on the market.