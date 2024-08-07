Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung is finally looking to step up it's repairability for Galaxy smartphones
Samsung has launched a program to improve repair services for its smartphones worldwide. Dubbed ‘Domestic Service Experts Overseas Dispatch’, the program will see Samsung instructors traveling to various countries and teaching local technicians better repair techniques.

The company aims to provide consistent and reliable repair services around the world. An instructor was dispatched to India in July, where he visited a local service center. The instructor shared know-how about repairing displays in a more efficient manner: with less parts needing to be changed in any way. In addition, Galaxy usage history analysis and precision diagnosis techniques were also taught.

Samsung doesn’t plan on keeping this program restricted to its smartphones either. The company plans to send home appliance and TV service specialists to the Philippines in September. These instructors will focus on teaching local technicians how to service Samsung’s AI-powered appliances.


A Samsung instructor in India last month. | Image credit — Samsung


Furthermore, Samsung is also planning to improve customer support in addition to repair services. The company sent a consultation expert to the Netherlands back in February and to Japan in May in an effort to standardize its customer service globally. Samsung claims that doing so improved customer satisfaction.

Samsung Galaxy phones cater to all kinds of budgets. Even weaker markets see their fair share of Galaxy phones being sold each day, competing directly with companies like OnePlus and Huawei who are known for their budget offerings. So much so that Samsung was having problems keeping up with Galaxy S24 demand.

A globally standardized repair and customer service experience could improve the company’s rankings. For example, Apple Maps doesn’t even provide directions where I’m from. That greatly puts the iPhone 15 at a disadvantage when it comes to considering a flagship smartphone in this market. On the other hand, Samsung produces its devices locally here and is able to sell them at competitive prices.

Standardized repair service could help Samsung sway more customers its way. Especially in markets where consumers may fear accidentally bricking their phones when getting them repaired from an inexperienced technician. And it will probably help future Galaxy phones remain some of the best phones on the market.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

