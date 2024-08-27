Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung brings its seven years of software support to other products

2comments
Samsung brings its seven years of software support to other products
A few months ago Samsung announced that its Galaxy S24 line of phones would be getting seven years of software and security updates. Now, the company is bringing this very welcome policy to its AI-powered smart TVs as well.

Samsung, as of this moment, is the biggest smart TV brand in the world. But this market share has been falling while Chinese competitors like TCL gain more customers. Seven years of guaranteed support should in theory sway more people to opt for a Samsung than another brand.

This support won’t just be for upcoming Samsung TVs either. Some models from 2023 will also be supported. However, I do wish TVs would just continue working forever like in the old days. But I guess this is what you get when you make everything “smart”.

On the bright side, it’s nice to see companies finally taking longer software support cycles and product repairability more seriously. Samsung recently stepped up its repairability for Galaxy phones. Other companies have also been promising more years of support for their products.

As it stands, Samsung is now the TV brand that will support its products the longest. For comparison, LG will support its TVs for five years.

What I find amusing is how AI is being shoved practically everywhere, and how these updates seem to be exclusive to Samsung’s AI TVs. I get it, AI is the hot buzzword nowadays, and I’m interested in AI too. But there’s honestly not much these TVs are doing that warrants being marketed as AI-powered devices.

Galaxy AI, on the other hand, is genuinely useful in my opinion. It truly makes the new Samsung phones, as well as the Galaxy S23 and S22 lineups, stand out against the competition, making them some of the best phones to buy today.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

