Leak exposes what Samsung plans for its upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting summer, prepping to launch a bunch of Galaxy goodies at its upcoming Unpacked event in July. Alongside the foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the next-gen Galaxy Watch 7, and the debut of the Galaxy Ring, the Korean tech titan is also expected to release the next generation of Galaxy Buds, whose specs have just been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro details surface


According to a marketing specs leak, Samsung seems poised to standardize ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) across its Buds 3 series. Moreover, both earbuds are expected to support Ultra High Quality Sound, though this feature may be fully compatible only with Samsung phones.

The Buds 3 Pro is expected to stand out from the Buds 3 primarily in sound quality, boasting a two-way speaker compared to the latter's one-way speaker. To live up to its "Pro" name, the Buds 3 Pro could come packed with features such as:

  • Adaptive Noise Control: automatically adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on your environment
  • Ambient Sound: uses the earbuds' external microphones to pick up surrounding noises
  • Blade Lights: might refer to LED lights, but their purpose and position are still not known

The Pro version should also pack a longer battery life than its less pricey sibling. According to the leak, you could get 7 hours of playtime with ANC off and 6 hours with it on. Plus, the charging case might stretch that to 30 hours of playback time in total.

When it comes to the Buds 3, the leak hints at a playback time of 6 hours with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on. Plus, the charging case could keep them going for a total of up to 24 hours.



Both earbuds are expected to share other common specs, too, including:

  • IP57 certification
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • 360 Audio
  • SmartThings Find integration

Samsung is reportedly planning to release the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro in silver and white color options. But beyond the color choices, the design details remain a mystery. Earlier leaks hint that Samsung might be revamping the entire look of its upcoming earbuds, potentially aligning them more closely with Apple's stem-like AirPods.

If this significant redesign turns out to be true, it could potentially enhance overall audio performance, call quality, and active noise cancellation capabilities. There's also anticipation for significant improvements in AI functionality. However, we will have to wait to see what Samsung has up its sleeve. Keep an eye out for updates!
