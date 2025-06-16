Microsoft rolls out the Copilot feature that can watch your every move
Windows users in the US can now share their screens with AI.
A couple of months ago, we talked about Microsoft’s new Copilot Vision feature for Windows and now, it is officially here. This new AI-powered tool gives Copilot the ability to actually see what is on your screen and interact with it in real time.
Right now, Copilot Vision with Highlights is rolling out to users in the US, with Microsoft planning to bring it to more countries outside of Europe soon. But don’t expect it to launch in the EU anytime soon – stricter regulations in the region, like the Digital Markets Act (which already delayed Apple Intelligence there) and the new EU AI Act, are likely keeping it off the table for now.
When you turn it on, Copilot Vision basically becomes your second set of eyes. It watches what you are doing and can chime in with answers, insights, or guidance – kind of like a smart buddy who’s always there when you need help staying focused or figuring something out. Whether you are working, browsing or knee-deep in a project, it is built to keep things flowing smoothly.
You will find it inside the Copilot app and you activate it using a little glasses icon – from there, you can choose which app or browser window to share, similar to how screen sharing works in a Microsoft Teams call.
It’s worth noting that this is an opt-in feature. You have to specifically allow Copilot to see your apps – it’s nothing like Microsoft Recall, which automatically takes snapshots in the background once it is turned on.
This update pushes Copilot closer to becoming a full-on digital sidekick. I mean, Microsoft clearly wants it to be your go-to assistant for everyday tasks.
That said, it is fair to raise a few eyebrows about security. Even though Copilot Vision only activates when you allow it and doesn’t interact with anything unless you give it the go-ahead, there are still concerns – especially for anyone working with sensitive data.
Copilot Vision is available on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, but let’s not forget Microsoft’s been pushing hard for people to switch to the newer OS. So, while it is technically supported on Windows 10 for now, that probably won’t last much longer – just like the OS itself.
This new feature builds on Microsoft’s Copilot assistant by letting the AI actually see and interact with what is on your screen. Basically, you can share an app or your screen and Copilot can then help you with stuff like learning a new app, giving real-time tips while gaming or even analyzing a webpage or photo you are looking at.
Video credit – Microsoft
The best part? It is completely free (at least for now). You won’t need a Copilot Pro subscription to try it out, though it is still part of Microsoft’s experimental Copilot Labs projects.
Personally, I’d skip using it for anything private or confidential. Games and maybe some photo editing? Sure. But beyond that? Not really worth the risk, especially considering how attractive Microsoft is as a target for hackers.
