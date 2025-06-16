Well… just about everything leaked for the next phone from Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco
High-res images and specs reveal what the upcoming addition to the F7 series has to offer.
The upcoming Poco F7. | Image credit – Android Treasure
Back in March, Xiaomi sub-brand Poco launched the Poco F7 series, which includes the Poco F7 Ultra and the Poco F7 Pro. But it looks like Poco isn't quite done yet. A new model – the regular Poco F7 – is on the way and it is expected to be officially announced later this month, most likely on June 25.
Now, just ahead of its debut, a fresh leak has revealed just about everything there is to know.
The regular F7 sets itself apart from the other two models in several ways, starting with a different design. Instead of the camera layout used on the Ultra and Pro, this one features a dual camera setup inside a vertical, pill-shaped module. It has leaked in three colors so far: Black, White and Silver edition.
The Poco F7 in White and in Black. | Image credit – Android Treasure
Along with the design, the leak gives away nearly all the major specs. The standard F7 is actually larger than both the Pro and Ultra models. It is expected to come with a 6.83-inch OLED display, compared to the 6.67-inch panels used on the other two. The resolution will be lower, though – 1,280 x 2,772 pixels versus their 1440p+ – so the image sharpness might not be quite the same.
The upcoming phone in Silver. | Image credit – Android Treasure
Still, the panel isn't basic by any means. It supports 12-bit color, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and can hit a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Overall, the Poco F7 is the biggest of the bunch at 163.1 x 77.9 x 8.2mm and 215.7g. The F7 Pro, by comparison, measures 160.3 x 75.0 x 8.1mm and weighs 206g, while the Ultra is 8.4mm thick and weighs 212g.
The F7 also comes with a noticeably bigger battery. It is said to pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 22.5W fast reverse charging. For comparison, the Ultra model comes with a 5,300mAh battery and the Pro has a 6,000mAh cell. Even in regions like Europe, where the F7 is expected to ship with a smaller 6,500mAh battery, it's still larger than either of its siblings.
And that is not just big by Poco standards – it is bigger than most phones in the budget category right now. For example, the OnePlus 13R, which is on our best budget phones list, already has one of the biggest batteries at 6,000mAh. So, if battery life is a top priority, the Poco F7 is shaping up to be a solid contender.
Recommended Stories
Camera-wise, the rear setup is expected to include a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS paired with an 8 MP secondary camera. On the front, there should be a 20 MP camera for selfies.
As for the price, this leak didn't include exact numbers, but it is expected to come in under €500 (around $570 when directly converted) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
That would put it in the same general range as the Pixel 9a and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. And considering it offers more storage at that price, it could turn out to be a better deal for some. The Pixel 9a, for example, maxes out at 256 GB.
But here's the catch – Poco phones aren't officially sold in the US. Sure, you can try to grab one from Poco's global online store, but even if you do, you might run into issues with network compatibility on US carriers. So it is something to keep in mind if you are interested in this phone.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: