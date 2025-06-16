Well… just about everything leaked for the next phone from Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco

The upcoming Poco F7. | Image credit – Android Treasure

Along with the design, the leak gives away nearly all the major specs. The standard F7 is actually larger than both the Pro and Ultra models. It is expected to come with a 6.83-inch OLED display, compared to the 6.67-inch panels used on the other two. The resolution will be lower, though – 1,280 x 2,772 pixels versus their 1440p+ – so the image sharpness might not be quite the same.

The upcoming phone in Silver. | Image credit – Android Treasure





Camera-wise, the rear setup is expected to include a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS paired with an 8 MP secondary camera. On the front, there should be a 20 MP camera for selfies.



As for the price, this leak didn't include exact numbers, but it is expected to come in under €500 (around $570 when directly converted) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.



That would put it in the same general range as the Pixel 9a , for example, maxes out at 256 GB. That would put it in the same general range as the Pixel 9a and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. And considering it offers more storage at that price, it could turn out to be a better deal for some. The, for example, maxes out at 256 GB.



But here's the catch – Poco phones aren't officially sold in the US. Sure, you can try to grab one from Poco's global online store, but even if you do, you might run into issues with network compatibility on US carriers. So it is something to keep in mind if you are interested in this phone.