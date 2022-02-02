League of Legends spin-off joins Netflix's mobile game service

League of Legends spin-off joins Netflix's mobile game service0
The last addition to the collection of games Netflix users have access to for free is probably also the most popular: Hextech Mayhem. This is one of the several League of Legends spin-offs released by Riot Games, and it’s not only available on Android and iOS, but also on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Unlike many of the mobile games available via Netflix, Hextech Mayhem is not free outside the service, so if you’re not a Netflix subscriber, then you’ll have to pay $10 to get the game.
Hextech Mayhem is a fast-paced rhythm runner where “every action has an explosive reaction.” The game debuted back in November 2021, so it’s relatively new.
Along with Riot Games’ Hextech Mayhem, Netflix’s members will also be able to play another free game starting this week: Dungeon Dwarves. Developed by Hyper Hippo, Dungeon Dwarves is an idle dungeon crawler in which players explore, battle monsters, and collect loot to upgrade their warrior’s abilities and weapons.