These two colors could be among the color options offered for the iPhone 16 Pro series

Based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could be

Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier

Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 19, 2024

The leaker has a mixed track record and he does add, "Other possible colors are also discussed, however, they seem to be less plausible and I preferred to avoid reporting them. Do not take this information as 100% accurate or real, it is just a rumor." He also says that Apple has yet to make a final decision on the colors for thePro. The color options for the currently available iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max include Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The leaker, in a separate tweet, said not to expect the iPhone 16 Pro series to be available in Red or Green. He added, "No red or green, perhaps the blue will still remain, although there is the possibility that it will be replaced with another shade."





We expect the iPhone 16 series to be introduced in early September and released later that month. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to have a larger 6.3-inch OLED display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might carry a larger 6.9-inch OLED screen. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max both could be equipped with the Tetraprism periscope camera that will deliver 5x optical zoom. The new Pro models are also rumored to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera and both should be powered by the A18 Pro application processor (AP) made by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).





All four iPhone 16 phones are expected to carry the new Capture button that can be swiped on to zoom in on a subject being photographed or video recorded. A light touch on the button will allow the camera to focus on the subject while a full touch on the button will snap a photo or start the recording.




