New Lara Croft mobile game arrives in late February

0comments
Games
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light key art
Feral Interactive, the studio responsible for porting many iconic franchises to Android and iOS platforms, has just announced a new beloved mobile title, Lara Croft and the Guardian of the Light, which will be released next month.

Following the release of the game on Nintendo Switch, Lara Craft and the Guardian of Light lands on iOS and Android devise on February 27, Feral Interactive announced earlier today.

Featuring puzzle, platforming and twin-stick gameplay elements, Guardian of Light promises to offer fans of the franchise the perfect run-and-action adventure either solo, or alongside a partner in seamless online multiplayer between two devices.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light supports touchscreen and gamepad controls. The game requires Android 12 or later, as well as 4 GB of free space on the device, although Feral Interactive recommends at least double to avoid any installation issues.

The developers have tested the game on dozens of Android phones, so be sure to check the game’s official page on the Google Play Store for the full list.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light screenshots | Screenshots credits: Feral Interactive

If you’d rather play the game on an iPhone or iPad, keep in mind that Guardian of Light requires iOS 17 or later, as well as the same amount of free storage as the Android version.

Supported iPhones
  • iPhone XR and later
  • iPhone SE 2nd Generation (2020) and later

Supported iPads
  • iPad mini 5th Generation (2019) and later
  • iPad Air 3rd Generation (2019) and later
  • iPad 7th Generation (2019) and later
  • iPad Pro 2nd Generation (2017) and later

Video Thumbnail

It’s important to mention that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is priced at $9.99 / €8.99 / £7.49 (prices may vary locally). The game is already available for pre-order on the App Store, and Android players can pre-register on the Google Play Store to be notified once the game is released.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

