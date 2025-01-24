Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Top Apple analyst says rumor about the display on the iPhone 17 series is not true

The shape-shifting notification system, the Dynamic Island, is introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro.
During the fourth quarter of last year, we started to hear more rumors about Apple reducing the size of the Dynamic Island cutout. This possibility was first mentioned by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu who said that the reduction in the size of the shape-shifting notification system would be limited to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This would be the first change made to the size of the Dynamic Island since Apple included the feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If this were the 1940's. we'd be yelling "Stop the presses" and a spinning image of PhoneArena would appear before your eyes with a headline announcing that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now says not to expect any change in the size of the Dynamic Island on any iPhone 17 model. Kuo, who works for TF International, is known for his accurate Apple calls so when he says that the size of the Dynamic Island is not being reduced on any iPhone 17 model, you can take it to the bank. Well, sort of.

A tweet that Kuo disseminated on "X" Friday said, "I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series." I don't know about you, but it's that "largely unchanged" phrasing that leaves a small opening just in case Kuo is wrooog...wurang...wrong (with a tip of the hat to the Fonz).

It really isn't the size of the Dynamic Island that has non-believers hoping that the feature meets the promise it showed when Apple unveiled it in September 2022. Before its introduction there had been some rumors about a second cutout that Apple had hidden at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to make it appear as one long cutout. But the introduction of the Dynamic Island surprised most and when the feature changed shapes during the unveiling to reveal audio controls, the ooohs and aaahs from people watching at home (including my home) made it appear that Apple was on to something big.

Tweet from Ming-Chi Kuo says he is pretty sure that the Dynamic Island will remain the same size in the iPhone 17 series. Image credit-X - Top Apple analyst says rumor about the display on the iPhone 17 series is not true
But like several features that Apple has introduced to the iPhone dating back to Siri, even including most Apple Intelligence features, the Dynamic Island has been underwhelming and at this point, most iPhone users would prefer to see Apple toss  all of the Face ID components under the screen and bring a pristine display to iPhone. 

Toward that end, the tech giant recently received a U.S. patent that solves the problem Apple was having getting the infrared light, used to scan the user's face and verify it, through the pixels under an iPhone's display. Apple discovered that it could remove part of the subpixel array to get the infrared light through the pixels under the screen. Will we see Face ID moved under the glass for the iPhone 18 next year? Will Apple do away with the Dynamic Island in 2026? The answers to these questions are a bit under 20 months away.

What we can tell you is that the most reliable source of Apple`information (not including Apple, of course) is now telling us to expect "the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series."
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless