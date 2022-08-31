Wild new rumor says iPhone 14 Pro will in essence have a single pill-shaped cutout





It's common knowledge by now that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the first phones since 2017 to bid adieu to the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID components and a pinhole for the front camera. Most reports, leaked schematics, and alleged dummy models have suggested that there will be a little space between the two cutouts.





Not that I have great intuition, but I knew something was up when a leak from yesterday implied that the iPhone 14 Pro will boast one big pill-shaped cutout instead of two cutouts and around the same time, leaker ShrimpApplePro brought to light a 2021 tweet about the possibility that Apple may opt for one big cutout.





MacRumors now reports that it has heard from its sources that even though the phones have two distinct cutouts, they will appear as a big contiguous pill shape when the display is active. Since the space between the two cutouts is so small, there is seemingly no way for Apple to effectively utilize that area and the gap in the middle may have looked visually unappealing, and to deal with that, Apple will reportedly turn off the dead pixels to make the setup look like one long pill.









This makes you wonder why Apple went for two cutouts in the first place. Anyhow, the report also claims that Apple may also visually expand the blacked-out bits around the cutouts when the display is on, presumably to better accommodate content. For instance, Apple might make that part slightly wider to fit the icons on the left and right sides.





This again makes you question the need for a new front design. After all, the cutouts are already expected to take up a lot of space and on top of that, Apple will extend them further, prompting the question of why it didn't just stick with the notch.



