JLab is defying all laws of logic with a $30 new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds









any sort of ANC technology for 30 bucks without jumping through hoops or hunting for limited-time offers is, in lack of a better word, amazing. Of course, JLab has no intention to compete against Samsung ( or Apple , or Sony , or Bose ) on fancy capabilities like AI, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, 360 Audio, or adaptive active noise cancellation. But the simple fact that you can getsort of ANC technology for 30 bucks without jumping through hoops or hunting for limited-time offers is, in lack of a better word, amazing.









With a 10mm Dynamic Driver under the hood, the JLab Go Pop ANC are advertised as capable of providing "incredible sound", which is... probably a slightly inflated statement on the manufacturer's part. But if the 24+ hour battery life promise holds up in real-life use, that alone could justify a $29.99 expense, especially if you're looking for a good old fashioned stocking stuffer that won't break the bank and still put a big smile on the face of a loved one this Christmas.





With the charging case not factored in, the latest top-tier candidate for the title of best budget wireless earbuds right now promises to offer at least six hours of uninterrupted listening time with the ANC feature not switched off, which is another remarkable number.





By no means remarkable at first glance, with a design that's likely best described as... standard and relatively subtle, the JLab Go Pop ANC also come with several other features and functionalities normally associated with significantly costlier earbuds. We're talking Google Fast Pair support for "effortless connection" with Android devices from any and all brands, Bluetooth Multipoint for smooth syncing to more than one phone at the same time, IP55 water and dust resistance, and of course, native support for iPhones as well. Why do we need $100+ earbuds again?