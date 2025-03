The booming JBL Xtreme 4 is a top bargain at 26% off with this limited-time sale

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 26% off at Woot $279 99 $379 95 $100 off (26%) You can get the loud and powerful JBL Xtreme 4 for 26% off its original price on Woot. The unit is available in brand-new condition and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Buy at Woot The JBL Xtreme 4 is 24% off at Walmart $287 84 $379 95 $92 off (24%) Alternatively, you can get the same JBL speaker in Black at Walmart. Over here, the big-sized unit is available for 24% off its original price. You can also get the models in Blue and Camouflage but at a smaller discount. Buy at Walmart

If you like big sound, booming bass, and hours of nonstop music, you should absolutely get your hands on the JBL Xtreme 4. This speaker isn't just a quality portable Bluetooth speaker , but it's also cheaper than usual with Woot's top discount. For a limited time — until March 14 at 11:59 PM CT, to be exact — you can get this buddy for 26% off its original price.It gets better! Unlike some products sold at the Amazon-owned merchant, which arrive with a 90-day seller's warranty, this unit comes with a one-year JBL warranty. It's also brand new, though you can only buy it in Black.In case you're wondering, Amazon and Best Buy don't match this discount. That said, the same Black-coated speaker is available for $287.84 instead of $379.95 at Walmart. Still, with Woot selling it at $279.99, it clearly gives you more value for your money.Unlike its predecessor, the JBL Xtreme 4 features a removable battery. Once it runs out of juice, you can simply switch batteries and get another 24 hours of music from it. Keep in mind that extra batteries must be purchased separately.Other than that, this large fella can keep a large party entertained with its loud and powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. It gives you pumping low-end that most users will definitely appreciate. Moreover, it supports Auracast, allowing you to connect it to other compatible JBL speakers for an even louder soundstage.What if you want to take the party outside? The Xtreme 4 is built for it! The big-sized speaker features an IP67 rating and a pretty durable design, so it can handle all sorts of outdoor gatherings with ease.Ultimately, the Xtreme 4 is a hit for fans of loud music and thumping bass. And while it may not be the cheapest option at its standard price, the unit is way more attractive at 26% off. Get yours with Woot's limited-time promo.