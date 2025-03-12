GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The booming JBL Xtreme 4 is a top bargain at 26% off with this limited-time sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Xtreme 4 is placed on a reflective surface with red lights surrounding it.
If you like big sound, booming bass, and hours of nonstop music, you should absolutely get your hands on the JBL Xtreme 4. This speaker isn't just a quality portable Bluetooth speaker, but it's also cheaper than usual with Woot's top discount. For a limited time — until March 14 at 11:59 PM CT, to be exact — you can get this buddy for 26% off its original price.

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 26% off at Woot

$279 99
$379 95
$100 off (26%)
You can get the loud and powerful JBL Xtreme 4 for 26% off its original price on Woot. The unit is available in brand-new condition and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
Buy at Woot

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 24% off at Walmart

$287 84
$379 95
$92 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can get the same JBL speaker in Black at Walmart. Over here, the big-sized unit is available for 24% off its original price. You can also get the models in Blue and Camouflage but at a smaller discount.
Buy at Walmart

It gets better! Unlike some products sold at the Amazon-owned merchant, which arrive with a 90-day seller's warranty, this unit comes with a one-year JBL warranty. It's also brand new, though you can only buy it in Black.

In case you're wondering, Amazon and Best Buy don't match this discount. That said, the same Black-coated speaker is available for $287.84 instead of $379.95 at Walmart. Still, with Woot selling it at $279.99, it clearly gives you more value for your money.

Unlike its predecessor, the JBL Xtreme 4 features a removable battery. Once it runs out of juice, you can simply switch batteries and get another 24 hours of music from it. Keep in mind that extra batteries must be purchased separately.

Other than that, this large fella can keep a large party entertained with its loud and powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. It gives you pumping low-end that most users will definitely appreciate. Moreover, it supports Auracast, allowing you to connect it to other compatible JBL speakers for an even louder soundstage.

What if you want to take the party outside? The Xtreme 4 is built for it! The big-sized speaker features an IP67 rating and a pretty durable design, so it can handle all sorts of outdoor gatherings with ease.

Ultimately, the Xtreme 4 is a hit for fans of loud music and thumping bass. And while it may not be the cheapest option at its standard price, the unit is way more attractive at 26% off. Get yours with Woot's limited-time promo.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
132 stories
12 Mar, 2025
The booming JBL Xtreme 4 is a top bargain at 26% off with this limited-time sale
10 Mar, 2025
The JBL Charge gets a rare 33% discount at Amazon, possibly for a short while
06 Mar, 2025
Walmart's stellar Bose SoundLink Micro deal is back, saving you a whopping $70
01 Mar, 2025
Epic 33% discount at Amazon makes the JBL PartyBox 310 a must-have for any party
28 Feb, 2025
Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless