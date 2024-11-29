This Black Friday bargain deal makes the hot JBL Xtreme 4 a steal at Amazon
Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals are here, and one of the best specimens is on sale. The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% down on Amazon, bringing the price under $300. This compact boombox will get the party started everywhere you go, and now you can save $80 with this deal (you know to bring snacks along with the music).
There were other deals on this particular model, but just like every year, they come and go all the time. Currently, this is the best price for the JBL Xtreme 4, and we don't know how long it will last. So, if you're on the lookout for a Bluetooth speaker, don't hesitate for too long. Learn more about the Xtreme 4 below.
Promising signature JBL Pro Sound, the unit stands out with ample bass and depth. While it's certainly not suitable for critical listening, the speaker's audio is more than appropriate for parties and casual gatherings alike.
Of course, not everyone likes big-sized options. In case you're looking for something more compact and easier to carry, check out what else is happening with Black Friday's Bluetooth speaker promos. If not, know that the Xtreme 4 packs lots of value for money at its current Amazon price, so be sure to check it out.
With its durable design and impressive audio, the Xtreme 4 is a perfect backyard BBQ companion. The unit sports an IP67 rating, delivering sufficient water and dust resistance for outdoor use. On top of that, just like its predecessor, the new extremely loud speaker from JBL features an adjustable strap for more convenient transportation.
But how long can you expect it to last? Quite a bit, according to JBL. The brand claims its big-sized music companion can keep the party going for up to 24 hours. If that's not enough, you can always grab a separate battery and swap it for extra-long playtime.
