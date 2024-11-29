Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
This Black Friday bargain deal makes the hot JBL Xtreme 4 a steal at Amazon

A person with jeans and a jacket wears the JBL Xtreme 4 on their shoulder.
Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals are here, and one of the best specimens is on sale. The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% down on Amazon, bringing the price under $300. This compact boombox will get the party started everywhere you go, and now you can save $80 with this deal (you know to bring snacks along with the music).

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings us an epic sale on the JBL Xtreme 4. The unit is currently 21% off on Amazon, offering more value for money. It's durable, offers great audio with lots of bass, and delivers up to 24 hours of music. On top of that, it has a swappable battery and even lets you charge devices while streaming.
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

There were other deals on this particular model, but just like every year, they come and go all the time. Currently, this is the best price for the JBL Xtreme 4, and we don't know how long it will last. So, if you're on the lookout for a Bluetooth speaker, don't hesitate for too long. Learn more about the Xtreme 4 below.

With its durable design and impressive audio, the Xtreme 4 is a perfect backyard BBQ companion. The unit sports an IP67 rating, delivering sufficient water and dust resistance for outdoor use. On top of that, just like its predecessor, the new extremely loud speaker from JBL features an adjustable strap for more convenient transportation.

Promising signature JBL Pro Sound, the unit stands out with ample bass and depth. While it's certainly not suitable for critical listening, the speaker's audio is more than appropriate for parties and casual gatherings alike.

But how long can you expect it to last? Quite a bit, according to JBL. The brand claims its big-sized music companion can keep the party going for up to 24 hours. If that's not enough, you can always grab a separate battery and swap it for extra-long playtime.

Of course, not everyone likes big-sized options. In case you're looking for something more compact and easier to carry, check out what else is happening with Black Friday's Bluetooth speaker promos. If not, know that the Xtreme 4 packs lots of value for money at its current Amazon price, so be sure to check it out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

