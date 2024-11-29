This Black Friday bargain deal makes the hot JBL Xtreme 4 a steal at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings us an epic sale on the JBL Xtreme 4. The unit is currently 21% off on Amazon, offering more value for money. It's durable, offers great audio with lots of bass, and delivers up to 24 hours of music. On top of that, it has a swappable battery and even lets you charge devices while streaming.