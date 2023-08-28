Get the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 and save big at these merchants
Over the past few years, smart speakers have somewhat surpassed portable Bluetooth devices in popularity. Nevertheless, high-end Bluetooth speakers like the JBL Xtreme 3 are still highly sought after. Believe it or not, this product is now on sale at Amazon-owned merchant Woot for just $219.99 with a warranty, quite an incredible bargain.
Incidentally, Amazon also offers a great deal on this powerful speaker. At the retailer, you can pick from several available colors, while Woot sells it in Blue only. However, you’d have to be okay with shelling out the extra money if you get this speaker at Amazon, for the merchant sells it at 26% off.
So, whether you’re into electronic music, disco, or anything else, this speaker should deliver exceptional audio quality. With a great balance between the highs, mids, and lows, the JBL Xtreme 3 allows you to clearly distinguish vocals and instrumentals while enjoying that bass – essentially, you get the best of all worlds.
It’s important to note that this bad boy only has an SBC Bluetooth codec. That’s known to provide not-so-ideal sound quality. However, the manufacturer easily overcomes this issue by integrating AUX into this large speaker.
And whenever you wish to take the dancefloor by the lake or sea, you can easily do so without any worries. That’s because JBL added a much-liked IP67 rating to this bad boy, meaning it can withstand water and dust quite well. The Bluetooth speaker scores some points on battery life as well. It should last about 15 hours on a single charge, which is impressive.
Woot’s deal will last just another five days or until supplies run out. Given the impressive markdown of as much as 42%, we’d say the speaker might be bought well before the promotion ends.
Undoubtedly, having the JBL Xtreme 3 at your party will pump up the heat to the max. Even though it seems pretty much the same as other well-known JBL speakers, just enlarged, this Bluetooth speaker delivers quite a loud sound. It can reproduce frequencies between 53.5Hz and 20kHz. Moreover, it features the JBL Original Pro Sound, characterized by enhanced bass.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a fantastic speaker that gives you incredible value for money no matter where you decide to get it at. But if it’s too big for your needs, you can always check out the proposals we have listed in the Bluetooth speakers category on our Labor Day 2023 deals page.
