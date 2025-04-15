Best Buy's exclusive JBL Xtreme 3 deal is back, but it might not last long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Like big sound with deep bass but find the JBL Xtreme 4 too expensive? Well, the Xtreme 3 might be your top alternative! This unit looks very similar to its successor and comes with a built-in power bank, plus you can find it for a whopping $130 off at Best Buy!
That's right! The $329.99 portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours for only $199.99! In case you're wondering, we haven't seen this generous discount in months! Even better, you can't find the same promo anywhere else, as Amazon sells the Xtreme 3 for about $260, while Walmart lets you save a more modest $100.
While it packs a punch, it might fall short for larger venues. Fortunately, the unit supports JBL PartyBoost, which lets you connect it to other speakers and take the soundstage to the next level. On top of that, it supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect it to two devices simultaneously.
As for battery life, the model promises up to 15 hours of nonstop music per single charge. That should be more than enough for most users. Then again, listening at higher volumes might diminish the overall playtime, so keep that in mind.
Although it's no longer the most impressive JBL speaker from the Xtreme series, the Xtreme 3 still has a lot to offer. Its rugged design, powerful sound, and ample battery life make it a compelling choice, especially at $130 off at Best Buy!
While it lacks a removable battery like its successor, this JBL speaker is no slouch at keeping large parties entertained. It delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, pumping bass, crispy highs, and pleasant treble that should please most users. Keep in mind this unit is suited for recreational use rather than precision audio, so it's an ideal choice for social gatherings.
