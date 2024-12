Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas

Snatch the JBL Xtreme 3 at Amazon for under $200 One of the most popular big-sized portable Bluetooth speakers has just become a hit at Amazon. That's right! The JBL Xtreme 3 is $130 off at the e-commerce giant right now, landing it under the $200 mark from its new MSRP of almost $330. Hurry up and get yours before it's too late. $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon JBL Xtreme 4: Save $80 at Amazon Want extended battery life on your big-sized portable Bluetooth speaker? In that case, we'd suggest the JBL Xtreme 4. This one has a removable battery (but you have to buy an extra battery separately), and it's 21% off at Amazon for a limited time. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Is the latest JBL Xtreme 4 too steep for you? Well, you might be very pleased to know that its predecessor, the Xtreme 3, is now cheaper than ever! Amazon hosts its best sale ever, landing the portable Bluetooth speaker under the $200 mark!While we've seen the unit at $130 off before, it's never dropped under $200 before. How so? Well, it had a higher MSRP of $380. Since the Xtreme 4 release, however, the unit dropped to $330, and that's why it's under the $200 mark right now. In case you're wondering, Amazon isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid discount, and you can find it at the same price on Best Buy.In other words, if you're seeking a large-sized speaker with plenty of potential without breaking the bank, now's the ideal time to grab the JBL Xtreme 3. By the way, the successor is discounted as well, but it'll set you back $100 more, or about $300. If that's no issue for you, go ahead and pick the Xtreme 4.Aside from the removable battery and the Auracast support (available on the newer model), the difference between these fellas is negligible. That's why we absolutely recommend going for the older unit, as it's an absolute hit at its current asking price. Plus, it comes with a 3.5mm audio port for wired listening.With its IP67 rating and robust design, the Xtreme 3 is equipped to handle all types of weather. This largealso boasts JBL Original Pro Sound, offering bass-heavy sound many users would appreciate. As if that's not enough, the unit not only has a long battery life of up to 15 hours but also keeps your devices charged while streaming. That's right—there's a built-in powerbank inside the popular speaker.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an absolutely unmissable pick at its current sub-$200 price. If you agree, hurry up and get it for $130 off before it's too late.