Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is the latest JBL Xtreme 4 too steep for you? Well, you might be very pleased to know that its predecessor, the Xtreme 3, is now cheaper than ever! Amazon hosts its best sale ever, landing the portable Bluetooth speaker under the $200 mark!
While we've seen the unit at $130 off before, it's never dropped under $200 before. How so? Well, it had a higher MSRP of $380. Since the Xtreme 4 release, however, the unit dropped to $330, and that's why it's under the $200 mark right now. In case you're wondering, Amazon isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid discount, and you can find it at the same price on Best Buy.
Aside from the removable battery and the Auracast support (available on the newer model), the difference between these fellas is negligible. That's why we absolutely recommend going for the older unit, as it's an absolute hit at its current asking price. Plus, it comes with a 3.5mm audio port for wired listening.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an absolutely unmissable pick at its current sub-$200 price. If you agree, hurry up and get it for $130 off before it's too late.
While we've seen the unit at $130 off before, it's never dropped under $200 before. How so? Well, it had a higher MSRP of $380. Since the Xtreme 4 release, however, the unit dropped to $330, and that's why it's under the $200 mark right now. In case you're wondering, Amazon isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid discount, and you can find it at the same price on Best Buy.
In other words, if you're seeking a large-sized speaker with plenty of potential without breaking the bank, now's the ideal time to grab the JBL Xtreme 3. By the way, the successor is discounted as well, but it'll set you back $100 more, or about $300. If that's no issue for you, go ahead and pick the Xtreme 4.
Aside from the removable battery and the Auracast support (available on the newer model), the difference between these fellas is negligible. That's why we absolutely recommend going for the older unit, as it's an absolute hit at its current asking price. Plus, it comes with a 3.5mm audio port for wired listening.
With its IP67 rating and robust design, the Xtreme 3 is equipped to handle all types of weather. This large Bluetooth speaker also boasts JBL Original Pro Sound, offering bass-heavy sound many users would appreciate. As if that's not enough, the unit not only has a long battery life of up to 15 hours but also keeps your devices charged while streaming. That's right—there's a built-in powerbank inside the popular speaker.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an absolutely unmissable pick at its current sub-$200 price. If you agree, hurry up and get it for $130 off before it's too late.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
25 Dec, 2024Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
21 Dec, 2024Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
19 Dec, 2024The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
11 Dec, 2024It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
09 Dec, 2024Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: