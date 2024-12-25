Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, featuring a durable fabric design and a sturdy carrying strap.
Is the latest JBL Xtreme 4 too steep for you? Well, you might be very pleased to know that its predecessor, the Xtreme 3, is now cheaper than ever! Amazon hosts its best sale ever, landing the portable Bluetooth speaker under the $200 mark!

Snatch the JBL Xtreme 3 at Amazon for under $200

One of the most popular big-sized portable Bluetooth speakers has just become a hit at Amazon. That's right! The JBL Xtreme 3 is $130 off at the e-commerce giant right now, landing it under the $200 mark from its new MSRP of almost $330. Hurry up and get yours before it's too late.
$130 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $80 at Amazon

Want extended battery life on your big-sized portable Bluetooth speaker? In that case, we'd suggest the JBL Xtreme 4. This one has a removable battery (but you have to buy an extra battery separately), and it's 21% off at Amazon for a limited time.
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

While we've seen the unit at $130 off before, it's never dropped under $200 before. How so? Well, it had a higher MSRP of $380. Since the Xtreme 4 release, however, the unit dropped to $330, and that's why it's under the $200 mark right now. In case you're wondering, Amazon isn't the only merchant hosting that splendid discount, and you can find it at the same price on Best Buy.

In other words, if you're seeking a large-sized speaker with plenty of potential without breaking the bank, now's the ideal time to grab the JBL Xtreme 3. By the way, the successor is discounted as well, but it'll set you back $100 more, or about $300. If that's no issue for you, go ahead and pick the Xtreme 4.

Aside from the removable battery and the Auracast support (available on the newer model), the difference between these fellas is negligible. That's why we absolutely recommend going for the older unit, as it's an absolute hit at its current asking price. Plus, it comes with a 3.5mm audio port for wired listening.

With its IP67 rating and robust design, the Xtreme 3 is equipped to handle all types of weather. This large Bluetooth speaker also boasts JBL Original Pro Sound, offering bass-heavy sound many users would appreciate. As if that's not enough, the unit not only has a long battery life of up to 15 hours but also keeps your devices charged while streaming. That's right—there's a built-in powerbank inside the popular speaker.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an absolutely unmissable pick at its current sub-$200 price. If you agree, hurry up and get it for $130 off before it's too late.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
112 stories
25 Dec, 2024
Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than ever in time for Christmas
21 Dec, 2024
Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
19 Dec, 2024
The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
11 Dec, 2024
It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
09 Dec, 2024
Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas

Latest News

Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Without Google's billions, the DOJ expects Apple to build its own search engine. They're dead wrong
Heavily discounted, the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE turns into a true Christmas miracle
Heavily discounted, the capable Galaxy Tab S9 FE turns into a true Christmas miracle
Google snaps back at FTC in antitrust case and says it’s “disappointed”
Google snaps back at FTC in antitrust case and says it’s “disappointed”
CEO of chip company reveals how far behind China's chip making capabilities are
CEO of chip company reveals how far behind China's chip making capabilities are
Best smartwatch deals this Christmas: Elevate your style without breaking the bank with gift cards
Best smartwatch deals this Christmas: Elevate your style without breaking the bank with gift cards
The mid-range Pixel 8a is still an excellent choice at $100 off its price
The mid-range Pixel 8a is still an excellent choice at $100 off its price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless